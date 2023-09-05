BROADWAY — There are many players who bring a ton of energy to the Broadway team, but perhaps none more than senior Taylor Suters.
Whether it’s getting excited for one of her teammates who just notched a kill or lifting a teammate up who made a mistake, Suters’ enthusiasm for volleyball and the Gobblers is on display for anyone who watches her.
Yet, where does that energy come from? If you ask Suters, it’s her teammates who hype her up and make her smile, and those gestures are always reciprocated.
“When they make me smile, I just get even more hype for them,” Suters said. “When they lay down a great kill or a great dump or a great serve, I just get so excited. I’m excited to be here with them. They pump me up, so I pump them up in return.”
The energy starts in the pre-game. Suters, who has referred to herself as the team’s “hype man” in the past, enjoys teammate talks before the game and being able to instill a positive mindset in her teammates prior to the game’s start.
“I like being the hype man in the center of the circle,” Suters said. “Hyping them up probably five times before the game. Other than that, I like to lock myself in before the game so that I can be prepared on the court to lead my team.”
Second-year Gobblers head coach Colton Frey said Suters brings excellent energy to the program and does a good job of giving herself “grace” and helping others on the team do the same.
Frey believes Suters has great chemistry with sophomore Clara Denman, who Frey described as someone who gets excited for her teammates. When Suters and Denman are able to feed off one another’s energy, it benefits the whole team.
“When they start getting each other amped up, they get our whole team amped — and that’s great,” Frey said.
While Suters knows she’s a prime leader on the team, she said it doesn’t fall solely on her shoulders. Suters said everyone has a leadership role on the team, which has relieved all pressure when on the court.
“Each person has their own job,” Suters said. “I really don’t feel like if I mess up, it’s going to crumble. I have every teammate to back me up and pick me up throughout it, so it’s really great.”
Frey said Suters has been working in many areas to improve her on-court skills this season, most notably her defense and being able to play six rotations — stating that it’s allowed her to hit out of the back row successfully.
“She’s been pretty potent this season out of the back row so far,” Suters said. “[She’s] really focused on defense and moving [her] feet. I think she’s also worked really hard on swinging high, which allows her to swing more consistently and allows her to have a variety of shots, rather than consistently hitting the ball long.”
Suters enjoys being an on-court leader, which is one reason why she’s worked hard on her defense and being an all-around player. The grit Suters has shown through preseason, and the early matches has given her and her teammates the confidence that she can excel in all areas of the game.
“I try to work myself to play all the way around,” Suters said. “I think I’ve definitely gained that trust throughout this and I’ve shown that I can do it. My teammates back me up through that completely. They push me to be better at practice [and] that’s what I’m looking for.”
It hasn’t sunk in for Suters yet that this is her final year representing the Broadway green and white, and feels she’s taken on this season as any other.
“I’m pushing just like I have since freshman year,” Suters said. “I haven’t yet, but it’ll hit me soon I imagine.”
To perhaps no one’s surprise, Suters isn’t ready to give up the game she loves and leave the girls that fill her with so much energy. As the season continues, Suters is doing her best to savor every last minute she can with the Gobblers.
“They mean so much to me,” Suters said. “I love playing with each and every one of them. It’s going to be hard, but I’m cherishing every single moment on the court with them.”
