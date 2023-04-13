If Valley softball fans are looking for a star-studded matchup, look no further than this Friday.
Unbeaten, hard-hitting Turner Ashby (11-0, 0-0 Valley) will host strong-armed Broadway (7-2, 1-0 Valley) in a clash of the top two Valley District teams.
The Knights are coming off a solid 5-2 home victory over Page County on Wednesday, while the Gobblers recently took down Spotswood 2-1 in their first district game of the season.
BHS head coach Becky Cantrell felt Tuesday’s win was a great confidence booster for their defense and noted they nabbed some hard outs, including Serenity King’s game-winning double play.
They now know they can make plays, which is essential when going up against a team like Turner Ashby.
“We absolutely know they’re going to put the ball in play,” Cantrell said. “They’re too well-coached, and they’re too good of hitters. … If our pitchers can make teams keep the ball in the fence, our defense can make plays on it. That’s our goal, is to keep the ball in the field.”
Cantrell’s pitching staff will make it challenging for Turner Ashby. Emma Morris continues to work her way back to 100 percent and is getting more circle time since returning from an arm injury suffered last year.
Perhaps Broadway’s most potent weapon is Lilah Deavers, who quickly makes a name for herself. The freshman has been in the circle for every game this season, averaging just over nine strikeouts a game — with a season-high 17 strikeouts against a robust East Rockingham lineup.
Deavers fanned six strikeouts in Tuesday’s win over Spotswood. After the game, Deavers said she’s glad they have a Valley District win under their belts and will use their “no excuses” motto going into Turner Ashby.
“It feels really good to have the first [district] win, and we just have to keep going from here,” Deavers said. “We just need to keep riding the momentum, and keep using our motto.”
TA head coach Clint Curry sees Friday as another game for his crew. He knows they’re up against a quality team with strong pitchers, but he believes if they execute their game plan, they’ll come out on top.
“We’re going to play the game of softball like we can play,” Curry said. “All we can do is show up, hit the ball, and play solid defense. … We’re looking forward to playing them. Hopefully we’ll have a good, hard-fought ballgame, and we’ll see what happens in the end.”
Coming off Wednesday’s win against Page County with three hits and three RBIs — including a two-run homer — TA junior Kendall Simmers knows the significance of facing their district rival in Broadway.
“We always look forward to the Broadway game,” Simmers said. “It’s always a game we look forward to every year. I think we’ll match up great against anybody who comes on the field against us, as long as we play well.”
Coming off a solid game as well on Wednesday is sophomore Reaghan Warner, who racked up two doubles and an RBI.
Warner isn’t intimidated by Broadway’s strong arms, who have averaged 11 strikeouts per game. She’s excited to see two big-time teams square off and will take the challenge head-on.
“We have to come out and be ready to play ball,” Warner said. “Broadway’s a good team, we’re a good team, and I think it’s going to be a really good game. … I’m excited to see some good pitching, some good competition. That’s the best part of the ballgame. When you have a team that comes out and does the same as you, it’s fun.”
Friday’s game will be one between two well-rounded teams. The Gobblers have proven their strength in the circle, but their bats have also found success. Broadway has averaged just over eight hits per game this season, compared to Turner Ashby’s 11.
The Knights are known for their strong batters like Simmers and Warner, but their pitching staff shouldn’t be slept on. Turner Ashby has averaged tossing six strikeouts per game, with Haley Lambert and Natalie Wisman proving to be solid arms throughout the season.
After Wednesday’s win, Curry praised his pitching staff for the work they’ve put in this season.
“I couldn’t ask any better of any of my pitchers,” Curry said. “They’ve done an exceptional job for us this year.”
The Knights will look to remain the top dog in the Valley, while the Gobblers will aim to hand them their first loss of the season.
The action unfolds Friday in Bridgewater, with the first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.
