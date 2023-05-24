Twin Sisters Play Key Role For Broadway

BROADWAY — Playing two of the most important defensive positions on the field, Brooklyn and Ashlyn Spitzer are well aware of what’s at stake each and every time they step inside the diamond.
The twin sisters from Broadway were pulled up the varsity team a year ago and immediately played.
There were growing pains, of course, but the duo slowly got more comfortable as the year went along.
Now, with a unique chemistry that goes beyond the base path, the sisters are part of a talented young core for the Gobblers that is helping take the program back to winning territory this season.
“We’re definitely close,” said Ashlyn Spitzer, the sophomore catcher. “We do everything together.”
While Ashlyn shines behind home plate for Broadway, her twin sits at the shortstop position.
Both players are not only pivotal in the field but also provide stability and consistency at the plate.
“I love being involved in every play,” Ashlyn said. “I feel a lot more comfortable. I know many more of my teammates this year, and I have gotten closer with all of them. I feel like I’ve played a lot better.”
The twin sisters are identical, showing many physical similarities and a close mental approach.
Both players are actively involved defensively throughout the game, showing serious maturity.
As a result, the duo is expected to play a key role for the Gobblers in the upcoming Region 3C playoffs, where they face Fort Defiance on Friday, as well as in the years to come with a bright future.
“We have a tight bond,” Brooklyn said. “We bond a lot on the field. I feel like that’s a big part.”
Broadway has exceeded expectations this season but has reason to believe in moving forward.
The young Gobblers, including the Spitzer sisters, have grown up, and their growth is on display.
And as long as they have that defensive duo holding it down in the field, they know what’s at stake.
“I feel like it’s a lot better when sisters are on the field together,” Brooklyn said. “For us, personally, we know each other, know what we’re thinking, know what we’re going to do. It helps us a lot.”
