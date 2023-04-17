BROADWAY — Broadway infielder Isaac Wouters underwent a complete knee replacement surgery two years ago.
The now-senior was sidelined for his junior season in 2022, but he wasn't forgotten.
BHS head coach George Laase stated after Friday's win over Turner Ashby that he was one they wanted to recruit for the season.
It turns out that the decision has paid off.
"He's always had good pop," Laase said on Friday. "Our assistant coach, Jake Russo, really had a good rapport with a lot of the guys from [junior varsity] when he was the head JV coach. When Isaac came back, we knew what the potential could be."
Wouters lived up to that potential against TA.
Up by one in the top of the seventh with two outs, the first baseman drove in two runs off a single to give Broadway some insurance heading to the seventh, sealing the deal on a 7-4 victory and further proving his value.
"I went up there hoping to score at least one RBI," Wouters said. "I didn't see a fastball the entire at-bat, so I took the first two curveballs and took a few [that were] in the dirt. I was expecting to probably see another curveball, so I sat, waited back and drove it over the shortstop's head."
Wouters knew he and his team had to bring their 'A' game in a competitive game like Friday's. He's smart enough to know that no matter what, the game's not over until the last out.
"No lead is safe when you're facing a team like [Turner Ashby]," Wouters said. "Every inning when you come up to the plate, you're always hoping you can get some insurance runs, even if you're up. I knew going into that last at-bat that we needed those runs, it was really important, because they could've easily scored another two or three runs on top of what they scored already."
Laase expected Wouters to be a work in progress early in the season but feels he's been coming into his own in recent weeks with big-time at-bats, including Friday's.
"We knew he was going to have to ride the bike a little bit with training wheels, but once he kicked those off, you're starting to see barrels," Laase said. "He had a great game at Fort Defiance with two home runs, and had another clutch hit [on Friday]."
Laase credited Wouters' clutch at-bat to his methodical approach to the game and his ability to pay attention to detail.
"He's very cerebral with everything," Laase said. "He's an intelligent young man that's going to have a bright future outside of anything school-related, just because he works hard and he pays attention to details."
Laase described Wouters as one of the toughest kids he's met in any high school sport. He said Wouters is also stellar in the classroom and the hallways, noting he's a part of multiple school organizations.
Laase said Wouters is very fond of the military and plans to pursue a military career as a pilot. From what Laase knows about working with him, he knows Wouters will thrive no matter what avenue life takes him down.
"We know with the same approach that he's carrying out here, he's going to have success," Laase said. "When he's in the box, we believe something big's going to happen, and he's been proving it. Baseball only lasts for so long, but he's going to be a great person because of how he pays attention to detail, leads the younger kids, and delivers when he's counted on."
