BROADWAY — Riley Kingsley knows the challenge ahead.
But despite how much talent the third-year Broadway head coach lost to graduation from a team that brought the program back to relevancy, Kingsley remains excited about his team’s future.
“After losing an incredible group of seniors last year, the few returners will take on more competitive roles in the ladder. It will be a great challenge for them and improve their skills.”
The Gobblers went 13-5 as a team last season, falling to Virginia High School League Class 3 state runner-up Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C quarterfinals and giving the program hope again.
That renewed energy was led by Marshall Rao, the Valley District singles runner-up who went 8-8, and his brother, Casper Rao, who went 11-4 at No. 2 singles and paired with Marshall to win the district doubles championship with an 11-5 overall record.
But Tanner Fulk, a sophomore who played the No. 4 singles spot and went 15-3 a year ago as a freshman, is back this season.
As the top player for Broadway, Fulk will certainly face more difficult competition, but Kinglsey expressed confidence in him.
Marshal Good, a senior, will be the No. 2 player for the Gobblers.
Good is the only senior on the inexperienced Broadway roster, which also includes juniors Ryder Post and Jason Kang, sophomores Samuel Post, Daniel Oscar, Aaron Manetta, and Bradee Crider, and freshmen Sean Chandler and Joseph Driver.
Several teams are dealing with rebuilding situations around the Valley, meaning things could be wide open throughout the year.
Win or lose, Kingsley knows what the challenge ahead will be.
But that hasn’t diminished the head coach’s optimism one bit.
“I am excited about the many new players that came out for tennis,” Kingsley said. “This year will be focused on developing their skills, while becoming more competitive in the district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.