BROADWAY — It’s the fourth head coach in as many years for Broadway, but that hasn’t slowed the team down early.
Led by first-year head coach Phillip Ewell, who was an assistant for two years before this, the Gobblers have opened some eyes early this season with a couple of non-district victories.
Gone for Broadway is last year’s Valley District Player of the Year, forward Brayan Cruz, who finished with 11 goals and eight assists.
Other departures included defender Sam Witmer (one goal), and pair of midfielders in Catcher Box (two goals), and Cade Meredith.
But there are three returners for the Gobblers, and Ewell made it clear that the trio will be relied on heavily with a young squad.
Sophomore Leyden Mongold returns as a midfielder for Broadway after scoring seven goals and dishing out six assists a year ago.
Seniors Marco Murillo and Drew Kauffman also are back. Murillo had a goal and two assists last year and was a versatile weapon for the Gobblers, while Kauffman is back from a torn ACL.
That trio will bring leadership to a team that is otherwise young.
Junior defender Kenley Miller is one name to watch for Broadway, while other key newcomers include sophomores Caleb Wyant, Calvin Mitchell, Caleb Estep, and freshman Ranko Saleh.
The Valley District, meanwhile, is a league loaded with talent.
Harrisonburg is a Class 5 school that has shown early on how good it is this season, while Spotswood is the annual favorite.
Turner Ashby, meanwhile, continues to make a steady climb, and even Rockbridge County has taken significant strides recently.
Despite those challenges, Broadway is already showing progress.
And as the season progresses, that’s all Ewell can ask for this year.
“We are a young team and have a bright future,” Ewell said. “I am looking forward to seeing what this team will accomplish.”
