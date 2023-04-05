BROADWAY — It’s fair to argue that no area softball team has been more impressive early this season than Broadway.
That’s not to say the Gobblers have been the best team — they’ve suffered two losses, and Page County, Turner Ashby, and others certainly will have a say in that — but after years of some inconsistency, this young squad appears to be growing up.
“I asked our athletic director to stack our schedule again this year,” Broadway veteran head coach Becky Cantrell said. “Every team we play [this season] made it to regional play last year.”
With the likes of Jefferson Forest, Skyline, Fluvanna, and Brookville on its non-district slate and league play in a loaded Valley District awaiting them, maybe the Gobblers had no choice but to grow up considering the talent they’ve faced.
But what’s clear is that despite the loss of outfielder Aliza Lokey from a year ago, the newcomers for Broadway are future stars.
Freshman Lilah Deavers has been electric in the circle for the Gobblers, while Kaleigh Harper, another freshman, is already making a splash at the plate and as an outfielder this season.
After losing Emma Morris four games into the season a year ago, she’s back for her sophomore campaign and is regaining form.
Add in that young talent with the key returners, and it’s special.
BHS senior infielder Jacklyn Williams, outfielder Serenity King, and outfielder Shana Dove all provide stability and leadership.
Taylor Suters, a junior first baseman, has already put her power at the plate on display this season, while Jasmine Gett, a junior outfielder, has also had some big-time performances with the bat. Iris Kline and Makenna Hardy are other juniors that have contributed in different ways in the early portion this year.
Morris is joined by catcher Ashlyn Spitzer and shortstop Brooklyn Spitzer, along with third baseman Savannah Janzen, in the sophomore class, and that group, respectively, is quite impressive.
With five wins in their first seven games, Broadway has responded well to the challenge of a difficult schedule with a young roster.
And although there’s a long way to go, the Gobblers have certainly opened some eyes and earned some respect for their play early on.
“We are still young, but we’re growing every game,” Cantrell said. “I’m really excited to see what the future holds for these ladies.”
