Broadway's Barnes Serves Valuable Role On, Off The Court

BROADWAY — With his brother no longer there to take the weight off his shoulders, Caleb Barnes took matters into his own hands.
After rocking lengthy dreadlocks throughout his high school career, the Broadway senior opted to get rid of them this summer and go with a more standard short cut as a senior.
"I kind of wanted to switch it up, and here I am now," Barnes said.
Barnes' new look isn't the only thing that's changed for him this year.
The 6-foot-2 guard admitted he's had to step up this season in many different ways with his brother, former All-Valley District forward Conner Barnes and Broadway leading scorer, now graduated.
As a result, the younger Barnes has been asked to be more than just a primary defender and energy guy when he's on the court this year.
"I have to score more," Caleb Barnes said. "That's pretty much it. Since Conner isn't here and those other guys, I have to step into my role to contribute more points every night. Defensively, it's still the same. Offensively, I just have to get on the board more."
It's no secret the Gobblers coaching staff has been asking Barnes to get more active in the scoring column for several years now.
With his unique frame and athletic ability around the rim, Barnes can be a real difference-maker when he's on the floor.
"He puts more effort in than everyone combined," Broadway senior guard Jowell Gonzalez Santiago said about his teammate. "He does it all with ball movement, scoring, being a good defender, getting boards. He does every little thing you can ask for."
There were times a year ago when Barnes showcased his scoring ability, but the Gobblers didn't need him to do it every night.
This season, they do.
And the senior has responded accordingly.
"Offensively, he's coming into his own," Broadway head coach Dwight Walton said. "He's scored well for us to come out of the gate this year, which is nice. I've told him, 'You've got to score, you've got to shoot, you've got to lead this team.' He's a magnet to the ball and he's been that way all the way through. Some young men just figure that out, and a lot of it is desire. He has a really good feel for the ball."
Barnes is averaging 11.6 points per game this season, with 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals. He's shooting 54 percent from the field and has also hit 44 percent from 3-point range.
"When he's on the floor, he's a floor general," Gobblers senior guard Hunter Jerichen said. "He guides people around, gets us to our spots, and then we can do our thing around him."
But as much as Barnes' offensive game has improved, his teammates and coaches still praise how much value he brings on the defensive end.
"I take a lot of pride in my defense," Barnes said. "I don't like being scored on at all."
Much like on offense, his lengthy frame and unique athleticism allow him to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.
"He guards anything from the point guard to their center, and everything in between," Walton said. "I think, sometimes, we ride him defensively a little bit harder than we have to."
Broadway has been through a recent rough stretch as it heads into Valley District play but has faced some high-quality competition.
As a result, the play of the entire team, including Barnes, has elevated, providing the senior a glimpse of his squad's potential.
"I am just having fun," Barnes said. "It gets me hype, gets my teammates hype. I'm loud in practice, always trying to get the best out of everybody."
Although Barnes may not have eye-popping numbers in the boxscore each night, his value to the Gobblers goes far beyond that.
It's something Walton and the BHS coaches and players certainly appreciate, as do the college coaches that have shown interest.
"I'm not sure exactly where his home is yet," Walton said. "He's not the flashy, over-the-top offensive guy but he is absolutely a guy you want on the floor to defend, to get a loose ball, to rebound, to get you an assist. He fills up the stat sheet incredibly and there are a lot of coaches who like that piece."
With a fresh cut and a new perspective on the court, Barnes is emerging as a legitimate college prospect with his game this year.
And he's earning the respect of his teammates and coaches along the way.
"He's a great leader off the court," Santiago said. "He's always picking our heads up, pushing us to be our best on the court and off the court. I feel like he's definitely taken that step to be the main guy this year. He's really stepped it up and is doing really great things. I'm just glad to see him being as good as he can be."
