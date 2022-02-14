BROADWAY — Jordan Driver still remembered, as a six-year child, walking into North Mountain Gymnastics for the very first time almost 11 years ago.
The Broadway senior recalled how she just came into North Mountain Gymnastics to try something out. She went into the newly-opened gym, just five minutes away from her future high school, and decided it was something she wanted to try.
Now, Driver trains at the same gym as one of the few seniors on the Broadway gymnastics team and was a key leader on, and off, the mat this season.
“I think that she's still dedicated to coming into the gym,” Gobblers coach Amanda Dainis said. “She grew up in this gym. She's a really hard worker and dedicated to the high school team.”
Driver’s gone to North Mountain as long as she can remember. She grew up doing competitive gymnastics there and now, even as she’s not a club gymnast anymore. While Driver’s cut back her hours in the gym, she’s become more competitive than she was before high school.
It’s something Dainis thinks is one of her strongest assets.
“I would have said she wasn't that competitive,” Dainis said. “However, she walked into the season and she said ‘I'm making it to regionals, and I'm gonna try to make it to states’.”
On Jan. 23 at the Valley District championships, Driver won the vault and finished in the top five in every event all-around. While she said the bars are her favorite event, it was all about working toward the goal the senior set for herself — to make it to states.
Ultimately, Driver came up just short of that goal as she finished sixth with a personal-best score of 9.15 on the floor at the Region 3C championships last weekend. Making it to states wasn’t the only thing motivating Driver, though.
She said she wanted to show the community what’s she’s all about.
“I just like to impress people,” Driver said. “I like them to watch me, to cheer for me. I like when I hear the crowd cheering me to keep going and do better.”
Gymnastic seasons aren’t long in high school. The schedule takes up a little more than a month through regionals. Driver said it doesn’t reflect how much time is put into the sport of gymnastics by the athletes involved.
“People just think that it's such an easy sport,” Driver said. “But 11 years later, I'm still not where I want to be. It’s very difficult.”
What’s difficult about the sport for Driver is how many hours need to go into the gym and how much physicality the body goes through to succeed. After a few months off before the season, Driver’s back in the swing of things.
“It's hard to come in, after not being in the gym for months at a time, and use those muscles,” Dainis said. “She's got some aches and pains to work through because she's a really hard worker and dedicated to the high school team.
Even in the short season the Gobblers had, the memories are made to last. Driver doesn’t have a favorite moment in the gym — there were too many to chose from. But recently all of her best moments come from her teammates, she said.
“It's a really good atmosphere,” Driver said. “We all get along well and it's very healthy and exciting.”
The Gobblers have just eight gymnasts on the roster, with Driver and Joy Bergan as the only upperclassmen. So, while her physical hours training in her childhood gym have dwindled since high school, Driver’s putting in the same amount of hours elsewhere and helping her teammates become their best selves.
It isn’t just about Driver stepping up, though. The senior wants to be there with her teammates. She said some of her favorite memories with Broadway gymnastics are the bus rides home from away meets because she gets to be with her team more.
“I don't even know what makes me so happy that we got close,” Driver said. “It’s so exciting to get to spend a few hours each day [with my teammates].”
“When she was younger, she was a little bit more shy,” Dainis said. “So she's really kind of come out of her shell and been really a strong leader for our team. She's really good at helping with the younger kids because she grew up in the gym, so she's been great at sort of when it's not her turn, kind of coaching. She's helping out. She's giving them corrections, she's cheering them on.”
For Driver, she said her focus is on how she helps her younger teammates that didn’t grow up at North Mountain to understand where she’s coming from. She talks about her own experiences. Dainis said she uses things that happened to her through her life to help others.
So, it comes as no surprise that in Driver’s free time she’s at North Mountain Gymnastics teaching classes. The senior is the kind to get back up no matter how frustrated, but at the same time use that experience to help gymnasts of all ages.
Although Driver ultimately came up short of reaching the state meet by just a few spots, the season was one to remember for a lot of reasons for Driver and her Broadway teammates.
She said she won’t forget those teammates along the way and vowed to be there through the highs and lows — just like North Mountain was for her.
“The people make it so enjoyable,” Driver said. “They make it so much more enjoyable than if it was just me.”
