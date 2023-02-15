Broadway's Dronov Locked In For State Meet

BROADWAY — You’d be hard-pressed to find someone willing to say a negative thing about Broadway junior wrestler Feodor Dronov.
The respectful, polite junior for the Gobblers looks folks in the eye when he speaks to them, respects his opponents on the mat, and doesn’t get caught up in his individual accomplishments much.
But facing Rockbridge County’s Aidan Williams in the Region 3C 144-pound championship on Feb. 4, whom Dronov beat multiple times throughout the regular season and again the week before at the Valley District tournament, even Dronov could admit that he entered the match a bit complacent.
“I was a little overconfident at first,” Dronov said. “It’s a bit more intimidating to myself, I guess.”
Ultimately, he won, and Dronov is now headed to the Salem Civic Center this weekend for the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championships with big goals in mind.
Like any wrestler, he ultimately dreams of gold.
But after reaching the tournament and earning all-state status a year ago, he’s happy to get an opportunity to build off the experience.
“I’m really happy,” Dronov said at regionals. “I wasn’t technically supposed to win this, so it feels pretty great. I’m pumped to get another shot. I’m excited. Hopefully, we get to place even higher.”
Dronov has compiled a 30-6 mark up until this point and hopes to earn a few more wins ahead.
Although the Gobblers junior said he came in a bit overconfident during the match against Williams, he also acknowledged how things are different.
“It’s a totally different mindset,” Dronov said. “I usually think, ‘OK, I’m going to have some fun and try something new.’ Now, it’s the time to get serious and time to execute those moves.”
Dronov’s overall positive outlook and respectful personality are easy to get along with for most.
But after his admission that he perhaps got a bit ahead of himself two weeks ago, Dronov is determined not to let it happen again in Salem.
“Definitely excited, and ready to get there and enjoy the experience,” Dronov said. “I hope to make the most of it.”
