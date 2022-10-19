BROADWAY — To play the game of football, one must be tough.
For Broadway junior offensive lineman Aidan Goodloe, he’s displayed toughness — mentally and physically — throughout the season.
Between playing with a broken hand and two knee braces to struggles with mental health, Gobblers head coach Danny Grogg described Goodloe as one of the toughest kids on the team this season.
“We’ve kinda dictated him the junior leader, we know he’s going to be the one guy that we’re going to return next year that we’re going to rely on to be a leader for us in that unit,” Grogg said. “He’s been through a lot this year, mentally, emotionally and physically, but he’s always coming through for us on Fridays and being a physical presence on the field and also a leader as a junior.”
Goodloe, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound lineman, broke his right hand midseason and has since been playing with a cast.
He said the biggest difficulty is not being able to have accessibility with it since it’s his dominant hand. Ultimately, his doctor said it wasn’t that severe of a fracture and he was cleared to play.
Goodloe has also dealt with a fair share of knee problems, citing that he has “lineman knees” and they aren’t in the best shape. Luckily, he said they’re improving by the day.
Physical injuries aren’t the only thing that has plagued Goodloe this season, though. He’s also had mental health struggles and said there was a point this year where he was in a dark place.
Goodloe noted how appreciative he was for all his coaches and parents for helping him push through it.
“I still have bad days here and there, but we all have bad days and we just have to keep pushing forward and we can’t give up,” Goodloe said. “When we give up, that’s when bad stuff happens so I’m thankful for my coaches, my parents and everybody around me for helping me through that.”
Senior offensive lineman Cliff Garber is good friends with Goodloe and they hang out a lot together off the field. Garber said Goodloe is a great friend and carries a lot of energy with him on and off the field.
“He’s a really good player, he’s a good ol’ boy [and] he likes to hunt and fish, just like I do,” Garber said. “He’s really funny and he’s a great guy to be around.”
Garber believes no other position group on the team has the bond that the offensive linemen do. He described it as a “gang fight in the trenches” and said they always have each other’s backs.
Garber added that sometimes those friendships go on past football.
Garber’s dad, Charlie, is the offensive line coach and said they’re the type of players that a coach loves.
They’re able to tell jokes and everyone loves being in on the joke as well. Charlie described Goodloe as almost like an adopted son to him rather than a coach-player relationship.
“That’s both bad and good, because there’s ways and things that you treat a son that you wouldn’t normally [treat] another player,” Charlie said. “Sometimes he gets the bad side of that and sometimes he gets the good side of that.”
Charlie Garber most enjoys how emotional Goodloe gets when on the field. He noted that it can get him trouble at times, but he understands it because he’s that guy, too.
Garber said he has 30 years experience of how to direct those emotions, but he can relate to Goodloe.
“You don’t have to wonder what Aidan’s thinking, it’s written all over his face,” Garber said. “That’s the type of coach and person I am. …I try very, very hard to not be abrupt or rude or anything but I also want to make sure that the kids know exactly what I’m feeling. It’s not fair for them to ask me an honest question and get a disingenuous answer.”
Regarding Goodloe’s toughness, Charlie Garber described him as a “throwback” kid.
The team takes injuries very seriously, such as head injuries. Charlie Garber said, however, there’s kids like Goodloe that every part of their body might be hurting but they’re still going to play and give it their all.
“He’s a throwback Broadway kid, he’s the type of kid that we’ve had a lot of when we’re successful,” Charlie Garber said. “We’re thankful to have him [and] we’re thankful to have all the kids with a similar mindset."
Charlie Garber described Goodloe as an emotional leader within the offensive line and that it seems the whole unit feeds off his energy.
He told Goodloe that once he becomes a senior, he’s going to be the one they look to and he needs to lead in the way that he has already started doing so successfully this year.
Goodloe’s time playing Broadway football has been a story of hard work and toughness.
When it’s all said and done, Goodloe will miss the bond he’s made with his team and said he appreciates that the Gobblers are full of hard-working kids.
“Everything we do, we have to work hard for because it’s Broadway and everybody’s against us,” Goodloe said. “We gotta work hard for what we want. If we don’t, then we’re not gonna succeed. We just gotta work hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.