As his mind has developed, so has his game on the golf course.
When Broadway senior Eli Hall reflects on his game, which has been highly successful throughout his entire prep career, he said there's been a significant change in the way he has approached it this season.
Sure, the multi-sport standout has grown physically.
And there's no doubt his skills have improved.
But what's changed the most for Hall, he said, is his mental approach to the game on good — and bad — days.
“Everything has really come together at the right time," Hall said. "I think I’ve grown a little bit, so as a whole, my confidence is getting better and my maturity is getting better. I’m really just growing as a golfer.”
Hall is playing the best golf of his career at the right time as one of three individuals from the Valley District to qualify for the Region 3C tournament, which will be held on Monday at The Club at Ironwood in Staunton.
As one of two seniors for the Gobblers, he made getting back to the regional tournament a goal this year.
“I want to go in and play the game I’ve been playing, display that confidence," Hall said. "If I don’t make it to states but get a low number, I won’t necessarily be heartbroken. I’ll be happy I played my best game.”
Last year, former Broadway standout Ben Hutcheson and Hall formed a solid 1-2 punch for the Gobblers.
But the team lacked depth this season and with Hall and Dylan Shifflett as the lone seniors on a six-man roster, Hall suddenly became the face of the program and dealt with pressure to perform well.
“Hopefully I can get to states, but I’m just happy I can go and compete with the other great golfers from the region," Hall said. "I'm just really happy to get the opportunity to play another round."
Taking on that pressure as Broadway's top golfer was something that could have been difficult.
But over time, Hall said he's developed confidence in himself and with that, a certain mental toughness
Now, as he prepares for a second trip to the Region 3C tournament, he's hoping it will pay off.
“It’s been fun," Hall said. "I really enjoyed our team. We didn’t have the best outcomes, but I really enjoyed going to practice with them and spending time with them. It’s a great group. Being able to be their leader and show them the ropes of high school golf, that’s probably been the best part for me.”
