BROADWAY — Noah Hertzler admitted that the mental aspect of his game had been a struggle up until the past year or so.
The 6-foot-2, 198-pound right-hander said he set high expectations for himself each year and if he didn’t reach those goals quickly and efficiently, he found himself struggling to deal with it.
“Anything less would tear me apart,” said Hertzler, now a senior at Broadway. “But in this summer alone, I feel like I made great strides with that and I have found what I call my Chi.”
Last week, that mental toughness paid off as Hertzler signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his collegiate baseball career at William & Mary next season. He’s the second Division I signee for the Gobblers in as many seasons.
“I think it says a lot about the importance and love of baseball in our community,” Broadway coach Tim Turner said. “Our kids love to play, get better and be successful. Winning fixes everything. We are lucky to be in the position we are with such good talent growing up in the community.”
There were several factors that played into the decision to join the Tribe, Hertzler said, including the high-level education that the school provides and the current William & Mary coaching staff.
And although Hertzler spoke to other D-I programs and took a couple of visits to some JUCO programs as well, he said the fit with the Tribe just felt like the right one from the start.
“I look forward to the daily grind, honestly,” Hertzler said. “William & Mary is a challenge academically alone and adding on a sport to that will be an absolute grind. I’ve just gotta take advantage of my surroundings like friends, tutors. As a competitor, you’ve gotta love the challenge.”
Turner said Hertzler’s physical size is one of his biggest strengths and that he isn’t done growing yet.
He said that with limited innings thus far in his prep career, Hertzler has a lot of untapped potential.
“He’s a well-rounded kid that comes from a good family,” Turner said. “A lot of gas left in the tank.”
Being recruited during COVID-19 was a challenge for many in the class of 2022 and Hertzler said there were times throughout the process that the mental toll certainly had an impact on him.
“Obviously, it’s really great as a high schooler to have colleges looking for you rather than you looking for colleges,” Hertzler said. “It was also stressful in that I had to go out and perform on the mound in order to catch the eyes of the college scouts. As a competitor, though, you’ve got to love that stress to an extent and you’ve got to really challenge yourself sometimes.”
Hertzler said he’s taking a bit of a break from baseball to enjoy playing basketball for the Gobblers this winter and enjoying time away from the game with his teammates and friends on the court.
He did acknowledge, however, that he’s looking forward to another strong spring on the diamond.
“We look forward to another successful season and [Broadway pitcher] Drew [Spiggle] and I will look forward to going out and competing on the mound for our team,” Hertzler said.
With the stress of the recruitment process now behind him, Hertzler said he's in a better mental state.
He said he’s now thankful for the opportunity William & Mary provides him and all that’s ahead.
“I just want to take advantage of every day and every second I have with my friends and not take the life God has blessed me with for granted,” Hertzler said.
