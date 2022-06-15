Jumping in the back of the van for a fulfilling ham-and-cheese sandwich after a day full of travel baseball games, that first swig of cold blue Gatorade fresh from the bottle.
For Ryan Martin, the game of baseball has always brought him a certain amount of joy.
And while the high level of success the recent Broadway graduate experienced as an individual and with his team was fun, it's the little moments that he relished most.
"I think my favorite part [of my high school career] was just going out to eat as a team after a good win," Martin said. "Just getting to have fun with all of my guys."
Martin's simplicity when reflecting on his accomplishments is similar to his approach on the field as he grew into one of the Gobblers' most reliable weapons during his career.
And now, in the fall, Martin will take the junior college route as he continues his standout baseball career at the Richard Bland College of William & Mary in Petersburg.
"I'm going there because once I was able to tour campus and talk to the coaching staff, they made me feel at home," Martin said about his visit at the school. "It was a very upbringing environment, which made me realize this is the best place for me to go."
This past year was Martin's best of his career and he impacted the game in a multitude of ways with his versatility and ability to contribute at the plate and on the mound.
The senior outfielder hit .431, which ranked second on the team, and had 16 RBIs.
On the mound, he was 3-3 with 41 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched and a 2.59 ERA.
"I've always wanted to play at the next level since I was a little kid and having it come true feels like a great accomplishment," Martin said. "It helped show me that if I work hard enough, I can achieve something I've always wanted. It also reminds me that I'll have to work even harder if I want to keep those dreams true at the next level."
Martin has steadily improved throughout his tenure with Broadway, taking on more responsibilities and a bigger role each season as he grew within his own game.
This past season, he was undoubtedly one of the Gobblers' best players and was named to the All-Valley District and All-Region 3C first teams as a direct result of his play.
Now, as he heads off to begin his collegiate journey, his focus hasn't changed.
The game of baseball has consistently brought Martin joy through the little things.
And that's what he'll embrace as heads off to live his dream of playing in college.
"Just getting to meet a bunch of new teammates," Martin said about what he's looking forward to most. "Continuing to play the sport that I love."
