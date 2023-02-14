Broadway's Miller Aiming For More At State Meet

BROADWAY — It wasn’t what Jesse Miller expected, but it ultimately worked out.
The junior standout from Broadway was locked in a tight back-and-forth match with Charlottesville’s Walter Pilkey in the 132-pound championship at the Region 3C wrestling tournament in Bridgewater on Feb. 4, and just seconds were left on the clock.
That’s when Miller pulled a last-minute move that ultimately gave him a thrilling 6-4 win, earning him the first regional championship of his young career.
“I wasn’t really going for that, but it worked,” Miller said with a smile. “It’s an amazing feeling [to be a regional champion]. I have to thank my coaches.”
Last year, Miller reached the state tournament and got on the podium, but it was a run that opened some eyes to just how talented he is.
With a growth spurt and a newly-found swagger this year as he steps on the mat, the junior walks the walk with consistent success.
Miller beat all three of his opponents at the Region 3C wrestling meet, capturing a regional title to go with his Valley District crown from a week before.
For the season, Miller sits with a remarkable 34-3 overall mark.
“It feels amazing,” Miller said. “All the hard work is showing right now. It felt awesome winning first place, and I’m excited to be able to enjoy this.”
As he approaches his second trip to Salem, the soft-spoken junior said he feels prepared.
He’s been dominant in meets locally throughout the season and now looks to finish the job at the sport’s most significant event.
“I’m very pumped up,” Miller said. “I’m really locked in and have been for a while. I’m ready to go states and see what I can make happen.”
Miller’s path to a regional title didn’t go as expected, but he ultimately reached his goal and is headed to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championships on Saturday with a strong belief in his ability.
Now, with one more task left to be accomplished, the Broadway junior said he is hoping for similar results on the biggest stage.
“I’m excited,” Miller said. “Hopefully I can do better than last year, and maybe even accomplish my goal of being a state champion one of these years.”
