BROADWAY — In the teams' first meeting in Fishersville earlier this season, there were some improvements Broadway sought after the win.
On Monday, at home, that growth was on display.
The Gobblers only needed five innings to pick up the win, grabbing an efficient 10-0 non-district shutout of Wilson Memorial in prep softball action.
Broadway head coach Becky Cantrell was pleased with her team's effort in all aspects of the game.
"I told the girls they played a good game in both areas, offensively and defensively," Cantrell said. "I thought our baserunning was good tonight. Defensively, we played solid, and offensively, we made some adjustments. I'm happy with everything."
The Gobblers threw a haymaker in the bottom of the first when they put up four runs. Lilah Deavers, Brooklyn Spitzer, and Serenity King all drove in RBIs.
"Taylor [Suters] and Lilah have been a good one-two punch all year in the first inning," Cantrell said. "Them getting on and Lilah's confidence to move [Suters] over and get her in [to score] is key."
Spitzer contributed three hits and two RBIs. The sophomore said getting out to an early lead is essential, as they did on Monday.
"It's definitely a lot better than us coming back later in the game and making it nerve-wracking," Spitzer said. "It sets us up top, it gives us a lead to where we don't have to worry about them scoring and us getting down."
Savannah Janzen slammed the only home run of the game — a solo shot to center field in the bottom of the fourth. Deavers notched two hits for two RBIs, while Emma Morris tallied two hits.
Spitzer said it felt good to put another game in the win column and believes it's displaying how much they've grown in just a few games.
"I'm really looking forward to our team getting a lot better over the season," Spitzer said. "I really think it's showing how much we're improving."
It's been a tough go for the Hornets (0-5) in their non-district schedule thus far, but head coach Bobby Humphrey made no excuses for his squad, one of the youngest in the area.
"We came out really flat," Humphrey said. "We're doing everything we can to take steps forward through a very, very hard non-district schedule, but we can't use that as an excuse. We've got to take a little more pride in our approach with the game. We only have 20 of these a season, and we need to come out with better intensity and care about what we're doing."
Humphrey felt his team needed more energy from the minute they stepped off the bus on Monday. Humphrey accepted the blame for it, explaining that he needed to do better as a coach to get his girls prepared.
Humphrey said it'd rely on maintaining their expectations and approach to practice to get out of the slump.
"As a coaching staff, we don't demean these girls [and] we can't get down on them," Humphrey said. "I think it's about that consistency with us and trying to be as positive as possible moving forward."
Morris and Deavers shared the circle for Broadway (4-2) on Monday, only allowing one hit and each fanning three strikeouts.
Cantrell was very pleased with Morris' pitching on Monday in just her second game back since coming off an arm injury she suffered last year.
"We're limiting her right now," Cantrell said. "Just building her up stronger and stronger, and I think those two can be a pretty darn good combination in our run we hope we're going to make late in the year."
Cantrell has high expectations and said there's still much room to work. Yet, she feels Monday was her team's best effort this season.
The Gobblers travel to Skyline on Thursday for non-district play, while Wilson Memorial made a one-day turnaround and hosted Turner Ashby in non-district action on Tuesday.
Cantrell said they need to practice hard over the next few days to even the score with Skyline, which rallied for a last-inning win in the first meeting.
With Morris starting and Deavers coming out of the bullpen, Cantrell expects a different offensive approach from the Hawks this time.
"I think we can hold them a little better than what we did here [on Mar. 21]," Cantrell said. "The third time around, they started timing Lilah. Not having her throw the whole game, I think, is going to be a huge part of our run. We're going to practice hard. We want them. They've taken it to us this year and last year, so it's our turn."
