Broadway's Santiago Not Afraid Of Big Moments

BROADWAY — He may not be making his best Kobe Bryant impression and holding on for the last shot.
Still, Jowell Gonzalez Santiago has a similar late-game mentality to the NBA legend.
“I don’t know if I necessarily always want to take the shot, but I think I’m the one with the most confidence,” the 5-foot-10 Broadway senior guard said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, give it to me. I’ve got you guys.’ I’m not scared of the moment. I think that does help me thrive in those big moments.”
Santiago has proven he’s not afraid of the big stage, and that doesn’t just apply to hoops.
In his first year on the varsity last season, he quickly developed a reputation as a player capable of filling up the stat sheet in a hurry.
On the track, he’s even more electric as an all-state sprinter and jumper in multiple events last year for the Gobblers and one of the best athletes in the entire Shenandoah Valley.
This winter, he’s served as a dual-sport athlete for Broadway, and the move has paid off in a big way.
“He’s geared that way,” Gobblers veteran head coach Dwight Walton said. “He wants the ball in his hands, wants to make a play. What I’m more pleased with for him is being a good conductor on the floor. He’s done a good job settling us, making sure people are in the right places. He’s showing more true point guard qualities as a leader.”
While Santiago has thrived as a floor general for No. 10 Broadway ahead of its Region 3C first-round game against No. 7 Heritage-Lynchburg on Friday, his track success has especially been evident.
He won the 500-meter dash at last week’s Region 3C championships and is a legitimate contender to capture a Virginia High School League Class 3 title.
Despite his success in both sports, his teammates are grateful for his presence on the court.
“I love Joey,” Barnes said about Santiago. “He’s the best. He drives, can shoot the 3 ball. He brings energy, we hold each other accountable. He’s my guy, man. He brings so much to the table.”
As Broadway fights to keep its season alive after an up-and-down regular season, the experience of players like Santiago will be pivotal in big games.
“I see myself as a leader on, and off the court,” Santiago said. “Last year, I was really just learning in my first year. I just have to make sure everyone keeps their heads up. Basketball is very up and down, and there’s a lot of times where things don’t go our way. We just need to stay OK.”
Santiago isn’t going to hold the ball, and he isn’t a selfish player.
He’s quite the opposite.
But if the Gobblers find themselves in a clutch situation, locked in a tight one, there’s no doubt which player will be eager to get the ball in his hands.
“Coach has a lot of trust in me to get in the open court and go to work,” Santiago said. “That’s allowed me to really do what I do best, and that’s making plays, which is what I enjoy doing.”
