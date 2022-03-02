Broadway junior Ella Somers was one of two local winners at the Virginia High School League Class 3 indoor track and field championships, held at Liberty University in Lynchburg throughout most of the day on Monday and Tuesday.
Somers finished with a leap of 5-04.00 to capture the girls high jump title.
It is the first state championship for the Gobblers junior as she joined Fort Defiance's Ramsey Corbin as the only two locals to win state gold.
Corbin, a senior that has won multiple state championships throughout his decorated career, won the boys 1000 with an impressive time of 2:35.91.
Spotswood sophomore standout Taylor Myers had a strong overall day, finishing fifth in the girls 3200 (11:39.57) and second in the 1600 (5:09.12).
The Trailblazers girls 4x800 relay team of Myers, Kate Ruebke and Ashland and Marika Dickel also finished third on the day with a time of 10:03.55.
Turner Ashby's Avrie Shifflett was fifth in the girls long jump (16-04.50).
For the boys, Broadway's Walker Knicely finished fourth in the pole vault with a leap of 11-09.00 while Spotswood's Conner Mackey was seventh in high jump at 5-10.00. Both Knicely and Mackey earned all-state status as a result.
The Fort Defiance boys 4x800 relay team of Corbin, Ashton Moyers, Eli Spire and Sam Tindall, meanwhile, finished as runner-up with a time 8:25.03.
As far as team scores, the Spotswood girls scored 18 points to finish as the top local team in 11th while Fort Defiance finished in 18th with just 11 points.
On the boys side of things, Fort was seventh with 23 points while Broadway was 24th wth five points and Spotswood was 28th with just three points.
The Heritage-Lynchburg girls and the Abingdon boys won the state titles.
In the Class 5 championships at Virginia Beach Sports Center over the weekend, Harrisonburg's Shawn Auguste finished fifth in the triple jump (42-07.50).
