BROADWAY — Jackson Wells began wrestling early, falling in love with the sport quickly.
By the time he was in seventh grade, he said he had developed a full-blown passion for being on the mat.
So, naturally, when he talks about his goals and aspirations for this season at the varsity level with Broadway, the 160-pound sophomore doesn’t shy away from how much it means to him and just how much he wants to accomplish.
“I've always set my goals very high,” Wells said. “Ever since I was in kindergarten, I remember dreaming of being a state champion. I remember at my first club practice of the season in seventh grade, my wrestling coach sat everyone down at the end of practice and asked, ‘Who here wants to be a state champion?’ Everyone put their hand up. As he started explaining the hard work and dedication that it would take to become one, everyone started lowering their hands one by one.”
The grind it takes to rise to the top of the sport of wrestling is what Wells said makes it fun.
The sweat, the tears, the blood that he’s poured onto the mat over the years will be worth it, he said, if he’s able to ultimately capture a state championship this year as a 160-pounder.
“Wrestling has been one of the most important aspects of my life ever since I stepped foot on the mat,” Wells said. “I go to practice every day and, on some days, I attend a second practice. I have to admit, sometimes I even watch technique videos when I maybe should be doing other things.”
Wells reached the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament as a freshman during a condensed season under COVID-19 guidelines after capturing the Region 3C 152-pound title.
But this year, the Gobblers standout doesn’t simply want to reach the state meet. He has been open and honest about how he wants to make the trip to Salem and come back with a championship win.
"I feel like my season is going good, but there's always room for improvement,” Wells said. “Every match is an opportunity to look back at mistakes and get better. … I’d like to think I’ve been improving. I’ve been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to learn from a lot of great coaches.”
So far this season, Wells is 18-1 and has wrestled well against high-level competition.
His coach, Brian Phillips, believes wrestling quality opponents early will pay off down the road.
“This early-season experience against tough competition has been very important due to the shortened season last year,” Phillips said. “He’s been able to gain a lot of experience in a relatively short amount of time, competing in multiple dual tournaments as well as multiple individual two-day tournaments against many individuals from higher-classification schools. These early-season challenges have been very positive as he’s been able to show where he’s made improvements in his wrestling while giving him opportunities to see what he still needs to work on.”
Phillips praised Wells for his innovation on the mat, never being afraid of taking a risk.
While some athletes tend to be concerned with trying a new maneuver they aren’t as comfortable with, Phillips said Wells never has that fear and it’s paid off at different times throughout the season.
"Part of Jackson's improvement comes from his willingness to try new things while competing,” Phillips said. “A lot of athletes worry too much about losing and get scared to put themselves in uncomfortable positions. Jackson, on the other hand, will try new things even though he will sometimes make mistakes. I believe this allows him to learn at a much faster rate.”
Wells said he spent a lot of time in the gym after last season, developing his physical strength.
He said the time in the weight room, combined with having a coach in Phillips and multiple teammates who are willing to work with him on his routine daily, is paying off this season.
“They’re willing to drill hard with me, help me develop that technique,” Wells said.
Phillips said the biggest focus for Wells over the next few weeks is perfecting his technique.
As the regular season winds down, he said it’ll allow Wells to get more comfortable on the mat.
“If he continues to eliminate mistakes, I think he could easily find himself setting new standards of excellence at Broadway and challenging some of the top wrestlers in the state,” Phillips said.
Wells' steady climb to the top of the state is the only thing he said that’s on his mind right now.
His passion for the sport has grown since he was a child, he said, and his dedication to the work it takes to get to the top has only increased with each passing season he’s spent on the mat.
That’s why, when he reflected on that seventh-grade conversation with his former coach that challenged a room full of youngsters to chase a state title one day, Wells never flinched.
“I'm excited to have another opportunity to achieve my goal,” Wells said. “I was one of the last ones with my hand up, because I knew that one day I would have that chance if I worked hard enough.”
