BRIDGEWATER — The ground-and-pound Turner Ashby attack was nonexistent.
In a highly-anticipated battle of two perennial Region 3C playoff teams, it was Brookville looking the part on Friday with a dominating 50-0 rout of the Knights in Bridgewater.
“Honestly, you should be interviewing [assistant coaches Dayne] Washburn and [Brad] Womack right now,” BHS coach Jon Meeks said. “This is a whole new defense. … We’re playing fantastic on that side of the football right now. All of the credit goes to them.”
Although the contest looked like a defensive battle early on, with both teams holding the other scoreless and first first-quarter turnovers, things turned south quickly for TA.
In the second quarter, the Bees went to a wildcat formation with several different players taking snaps out of the formation and confusing the Knights defense a bit.
Silas Rucker scored on a 31-yard touchdown run to give Brookville its first score and after forcing a TA punt, Tayshaun Butler took it in from 14 yards out to make it 14-0.
Then, just before half, Drake McDaniel hit Butler for a 17-yard touchdown toss after another short Turner Ashby drive and it was a 21-0 Brookville lead by intermission.
The Bees continued to pile it on in the second half with touchdown runs from Butler and Jaylyn Marshall and a beautiful 23-yard scoring toss from McDaniel to Stephen Preston.
The Knights had multiple fumbles snaps on special teams, a couple of turnovers and had less than 30 yards of offense by the time they emptied their bench in the fourth.
Even more worrisome, TA standout running back Jalin Quintanilla left the game early in the second quarter with a leg injury and never returned to the game the rest of the way.
The 5-foot-7, 160-pound senior missed a majority of the spring season with an injury.
“They were better than we were,” Turner Ashby fifth-year coach Chris Fraser said. “Up front, they were just better. That’s really the only way you can explain it.”
McDaniel finished 8-of-11 passing for Brookville (2-0) with 104 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had a 57-yard reception on a trick pass from Steven Pauley.
Butler had 10 carries for 75 yards and two scores, Marshall had three carries for 51 yards and a touchdown and Rucker had six carries for 74 yards and another score.
Ethan Robey had five catches for 56 yards for the Bees to lead all receivers.
Nikolas Adcock ran in Brookville’s final score on a 17-yard burst with 1:55 remaining.
“Any time you strap it up with your kids and come out with a win, it’s good,” Meeks said. “We came out healthy, won a football game and had fun doing it. The one thing I’ve learned over the past two years is that I’m going to enjoy every minute.”
The Knights (1-1) are back in action next week on the road at Monticello.
“Our goal is to win the Valley District,” Fraser said. “From this point forward, we’re not spending time on this film. It’s buried, over with. We’ll just move on and start fresh.”
(1) comment
The Valley was a combined 0-5 tonight…not too inspiring.
