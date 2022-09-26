PENN LAIRD — Elliott Brown has taken a significant step forward behind center at Spotswood.
Coming off a 42-21 win at Wilson Memorial, the sophomore quarterback has helped lead the Blazers to a 4-1 start — a vast improvement from their 2-8 season last year. Blazers head coach Dale Shifflett said Brown has improved mentally and physically in the game since splitting time at the position his freshman year.
“Being able to read defenses [and] put in the extra work that it takes outside of practice time,” Shifflett said. “He’s put the time in the weight room. … His arm strength has gotten a lot better from last year to this year.”
That extra work, as well as hitting the weights, is a mixture of what Shifflett believes has helped Brown improve as a quarterback. After relying on the running game for the past few years, Shifflett is happy to see the development of Brown, as well as receivers Aiden Grefe and Matthew Craig, establish the passing game.
“Our development at quarterback wasn’t there and we didn’t feel like we had the playmakers that we felt like on the receivers that would make people have to defend us vertically,” Shifflett said. “Those guys have elevated our passing game.”
For Brown, he believes he’s most improved is the team chemistry and throwing into tight spaces since his freshman year. He knows that the improved passing game this season has benefited the Blazers on offense.
“We’re opening up the defense, getting people out of the box so we can run more into the box, and vice versa,” Brown said. “When they’re in the box, throw it outside. When they’re outside, run it inside.”
Brown is 43-of-75 passing this season for 760 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.
Out of all his teammates, Brown believes he has the best chemistry with Grefe because of the work they put in over the summer. That work paid dividends on opening night when the Blazers were down 21-17 to East Rock with under two minutes to go in the fourth quarter. With 1:07 remaining, Elliott connected on a 38-yard pass to Grefe for the game-winning touchdown. On the year, Grefe has 20 catches for 431 yards and four scores.
“Of course we stay after it, we throw after practice and before practice,” Brown said. “It’s a lot of reps that earn those plays.”
The connection between Brown and Grefe has caught Shifflett’s eye as he said it started to form midseason last year. He said it’s continued to progress this year and they’re starting to work “in sync” with each other.
For Grefe, he feels Brown understands how he runs his routes and how he plays the game better than previous quarterbacks he’s worked with.
“I’m able to work with him a lot, so we’re able to talk through a lot of things,” Grefe said. “Being able to throw the ball and run the ball helps us a lot.”
Grefe said he and Brown have been working together for so long that it feels like a brotherhood. They’re able to connect, communicate and put in extra work after practice.
As a senior, Grefe’s best advice to the second-year quarterback was to keep working as hard as he can.
“He’s totally better from last year,” Grefe said. “We’re passing the ball more, we’re running the ball more and it just helps to have him be able to do a lot of things. He communicates with everybody and he’s basically a team leader at this point.”
Shifflett has noticed Brown’s leadership qualities and that he’s a leader by example. As a sophomore, he isn’t a vocal leader yet because that’s more on the shoulders of the upperclassmen. The head coach said his relationship with Brown is great, he said, and his signal-caller always asking questions.
Brown said he’s lucky to have a coach like Shifflett because if he has a question, Shifflett has the answer. He’ll often text back-and-forth with Shifflett or go to him during his advisory period for questions and to walk through plays.
When Brown reflects on the season so far, his favorite moment was the first passing touchdown of the season, which was 27-yard pass to Grefe in the second quarter at East Rock.
When summing up Spotswood’s season so far, there’s one word that came to Brown’s mind.
“Efficient. We’re efficient and we got to keep doing that,” Brown said. “Efficiency is the name of the game.”
