ELKTON — The fans who came out to East Rockingham High School on Friday night got quite the show.
In a fourth quarter that saw two lead changes in the final five minutes, Spotswood held on to defeat rival East Rockingham 23-21 in the season opener of prep football for both teams.
“Our guys didn’t give up, they didn’t quit, they kept fighting and we found a way to win,” Trailblazers head coach Dale Shifflett said. “We made one more play than they did, that’s the bottom line.”
The Blazers got behind early after the Eagles took advantage of pinning them on their own three and picked up a safety. Spotswood put up a 20-yard field goal late in the first quarter to get ahead.
Quarterback Elliott Brown threw for 90 yards in the second half including a 27-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Grefe.
“We pushed ourselves, that’s how this team is,” Grefe said. “We’re a family so we’re going to push things together and that’s what we did.”
The Eagles established their running game early as running back Ben Dinkel rushed for 23 yards in the first quarter. They started to pass the ball around in the second as quarterback Jakari Eaves had 82 yards in the first half and a 10-yard TD pass to wide receiver Zach Joyner just as the first half ended. Joyner made three receptions for 77 yards in the first half.
Spotswood led 17-8 at halftime. There was no score for either team on their first drives in the third despite the Eagles getting it into the end zone on a 56-yard run, but the ball was brought back after an illegal block in the back.
The Blazers looked to score again as they were inside the red zone to open the fourth. Their opportunity was halted after safety Dame Durrette grabbed an interception in the end zone. East Rock couldn’t take advantage and gave the ball back on an interception by Grefe but regained it the very next play on a fumble.
The Eagles got within two with eight minutes to go as Blake Morris rushed for a 66-yard touchdown run. With 5:15 to go, the Eagles fed Morris again for a 6-yard rush to regain the lead.
The Blazers never gave up and on fourth and long with 1:07 remaining, Brown bombed a 38-yard pass to Grefe for the touchdown. Grefe also grabbed another interception with 25 seconds to go, which ultimately won the game.
“I got to give it to my offensive line, they gave me so much time on that last [throw],” Brown said. “The defense getting a stop, I love [Spotswood defensive coordinator John] Weeks. ... He gave it his all this week, coached these guys to the best of their ability.”
Spotswood 3 14 0 6 — 23
East Rockingham 2 6 0 13 — 21
First Quarter
ER — safety, 7:39
S — Blackwell 20 field goal, 1:36
Second Quarter
S — Craig 2 run (Blackwell kick), 9:06
S — Grefe 27 pass from Brown (Blackwell kick), 3:42
ER — Joyner 10 pass from Eaves, 0:00
Fourth Quarter
ER — Morris 66 run (Cortez kick), 8:12
ER — Morris 6 run, 5:15
S — Grefe 38 pass from Brown, 1:07
