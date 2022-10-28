PENN LAIRD — It took Spotswood’s offense four drives to find the end zone, but once the Trailblazers were able to capitalize on their efficient drives, the floodgates opened.
After a turnover on downs on the Broadway 17-yard line and another on the Gobblers’ 3-yard line, SHS sophomore quarterback Elliott Brown threw back-to-back touchdown passes to Rayne Dean in the second quarter.
After that, the Spotswood offense rolled to a 25-0 win on Friday at home in Valley District football action.
The Brown to Dean connection was alive and well for most of the second quarter, as Dean recorded five receptions for 79 yards and a pair of scores.
But before the two scores in the second quarter, the Trailblazers kept coming up short of the end zone.
For Elliott, it was just a matter of calming down.
“I think it was everyone settling in,” Brown said. “Early-game jitters. We got more relaxed and we started hitting some deep balls.”
Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett said there were a few mistakes that kept the SHS offense out of the end zone early on and the Broadway defense made some plays as well.
“They made stops on us when they needed to,” Shifflett said. “Fortunately for us, we got a couple in and it kind of steamrolled from there and we started to punch it in when we did get the ball down here and that was the turning point in the game.”
But before the Trailblazers got rolling on offense, it was their special teams that scored first.
After holding the Gobblers to a three-and-out deep in their own territory, Broadway punter Uriah Rutan fielded a low snap in the end zone and his knee hit the turf for a safety.
A couple of drives later, Spotswood’s offense was able to join the scoring party with a drive capped by Dean’s first score, a 5-yard touchdown pass from Brown.
Dean scored again on the Trailblazers’ next drive, just this time, he leaped in the air and came down with a 29-yard passing score from Elliott.
Elliott said that the two have known each other since middle school and Dean’s 6-foot-4 frame helps make throwing the ball to him a little easier.
“Of course stature-wise, he’s big. On the field, he’s big,” Brown said. “It’s just really helpful to have a guy like that.”
Shifflett said that Dean’s role in the offense requires pass catching, receiving and blocking. Against the Gobblers, he was effective in all three facets. Dean rushed for 7 yards on two carries in addition to his almost 80 receiving yards.
“He’s kind of a do-it-all guy in that position in our offense,” Shifflett said of the wideout.
The Gobblers’ defense was able to hold Spotswood off the scoreboard during the third quarter, including an interception, but the Trailblazers were able to close the door on Broadway in the final period.
First it was another safety, this time by the SHS defense. Then, it was Brown’s third passing touchdown of the night, as he connected with Nicholas Sheets for a 32-yard score.
Brown finished 11-of-25 passing for 194 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
Although the Trailblazers’ scores came through the air, their offense was pretty balanced against the Gobblers, as James Stowe ran for 93 yards on 19 carries.
The win marked the second straight shutout by the Trailblazers after blanking Waynesboro 33-0 last week.
Shifflett was happy with how his defense has performed in the last two weeks, especially after the Trailblazers were able to log a late interception after Broadway strung together its best drive of the night inside the red zone.
“The past two weeks, they’ve played extremely well,” Shifflett said. “What I’m most proud about is our physical play. We challenged them both weeks, knowing we’d have to be physical.”
The Trailblazers held the Gobblers (2-7, 1-3 Valley) to 178 yards of total offense, including just 45 rushing yards on the night.
Spotswood (7-2, 2-1 Valley) has now won five of its last six games as it prepares for its final regular-season game, a home date with winless Harrisonburg next week.
For Elliott, the momentum that the Trailblazers are riding is good, but they need to remain focused against the struggling Blue Streaks.
“I like to say high school football is all about momentum,” Brown said. “That’s why you can have these upsets of the little guys beating the big guys. That’s why we have to stay humble against Harrisonburg and be ready to play.”
Broadway 0 0 0 0 – 0
Spotswood 2 14 0 9 – 25
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SHS – Safety, 0:29
Second Quarter
SHS – Dean 5 pass from Elliott (Blackwell kick), 2:24
SHS – Dean 29 pass from Elliott (Blackwell kick), 0:43
Fourth Quarter
SHS – Safety, 9:48
SHS – Sheets 32 pass from Elliott (Blackwell kick), 8:14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.