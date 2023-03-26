The strong start to the season continued for East Rockingham.
Sophomore Landon Bruce singles to center, bringing home teammate and fellow sophomore Ryan Wright and giving the Eagles a thrilling 16-15 victory over Bull Run District opponent Strasburg on Thursday in a high-scoring prep baseball thriller.
The game was a back-and-forth affair, with the two teams combining for 31 runs on 30 total hits and committing 11 errors.
Trailing by two entering the final frame, sophomore infielder William Eppard singles to score senior Dylan Hensley and even up the score for East Rockingham with no outs on the board.
That’s when Bruce’s hit the center field serve as the game-winning run, and the ERHS dugout erupted in a postgame celebration.
“Our boys fought to the very end,” Eagles head coach Jordan Biller said. “They showed a tremendous amount of grit and moxie to keep themselves locked into the game from start to finish.”
East Rock trailed most of the evening, falling in a 6-0 deficit in the opening half inning and trailing 15-7 after six innings of play.
But the young, resilient Eagles fought back slowly behind some hard hitting at the plate and solid relief from senior Wyatt Baker.
Baker had an RBI single at the plate for East Rock and tossed 1.1 innings of perfect relief, striking out three to close the game.
Wright was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored, and an RBI, while Bruce was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored, and two RBIs, and Eppard was 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI.
Other key hitters in the offensive explosion for ERHS included sophomore Grason Shifflett with a 3-for-4 effort that included a pair of runs scored and two RBIs, while Hensley was 1-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, and senior Ben Dinkel had two doubles.
“Watching them scratch and claw their way through the ups and down was an incredible thing to see,” Biller said.
For the Rams, freshman outfielder Nathaniel Turner was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI, senior infielder Braxton Funk was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and freshman catcher Ryan Reynolds finished 2-for-3 with a double, two runs, and an RBI.
Also stepping up for Strasburg was sophomore outfielder Peyton Dean, who finished 2-for-5 with an RBI, while sophomore shortstop Lucas Martinez was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
The Eagles (3-1, 2-0 Bull Run), now on a two-game winning streak, travel to Luray in a big early-season Bull Run District contest on Monday, while the Rams (1-1, 0-1 Bull Run) host the Bulldogs the following night in a district battle of their own.
“We have some things to clean up and improve upon, but I am so proud of them for this win,” Biller said. “We’ve got a long season ahead but if they continue to fight, they’re going to be successful.”
