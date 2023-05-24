It was the type of performance that showcased why Landon Bruce has quickly risen near the top of the list of the Shenandoah Valley’s top baseball players this season during a breakout sophomore year.
Bruce, a two-way standout on the diamond, tossed 6.2 innings, giving up just one run on three hits and five walks while racking up 10 strikeouts as second-seeded East Rockingham defeated third-seeded Mountain View 4-1 in the Bull Run District baseball semifinals on Tuesday in Elkton.
With the victory, the Eagles clinched a spot in Thursday’s district title game against fourth-seeded Page County. The Panthers pulled off a 9-7 upset of top-seeded Madison County in the other semifinal.
East Rock was locked in a pitcher’s duel Tuesday against the Generals, with MVHS senior Joey McNamara and Bruce both keeping their teams in it with impressive performances on the mound.
But after McNamara helped his own cause with an RBI double in the sixth to score teammate Michael Spaur, a senior who doubled in the previous at-bat, and knot it up at 1-1, the Eagles answered in the ensuing half inning.
In the bottom half of the sixth, sophomore infielder William Eppard singled, Bruce drew a walk, and sophomore catcher Ryan Wright reached on an error to load up the bases for East Rockingham.
Senior outfielder Quenton Hensley then delivered a sacrifice fly for the go-ahead run before senior infielder Dylan Hensley’s hard-hit grounder allowed him to reach on an error, and sophomore infielder Grason Shifflett capped off the frame with an RBI single to center to extend the ERHS lead to 4-1.
From there, Bruce got a flyout and strikeout in the seventh before senior closer Wyatt Baker came in and got Spaur to strike out swinging to end the game and send the Eagles into the championship.
Shifflett led East Rock (18-4) with two hits and an RBI, while junior shortstop Ryan Williams had a double, and sophomore outfielder Bentley Hensley and Eppard added the only other hits of the contest for the home team.
For the Generals (12-10), McNamara had an RBI double, and Spaur also had a double, while senior center fielder Hunter Rinker connected on a single for their only other hit in the road setback.
McNamara allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out two for MVHS.
The Eagles will host Page County in the Bull Run District championship on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
