Sophomore standout Landon Bruce continued to make a name for himself on the local baseball scene, helping East Rockingham capture its sixth straight victory with a big 9-2 victory over Mountain View in Bull Run District baseball action in Quicksburg on Wednesday.
Bruce started on the mound for the Eagles, tossing four innings and giving up two runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.
And at the plate, Bruce was 1-for-3 with a two-run home run.
Collectively, it was a strong overall effort as East Rockingham pounded out 14 hits and slowly pulled away from the Generals.
Bruce’s two-run homer in the first followed an RBI double from William Eppard to quickly go up three runs by the inning’s end.
In the second, sophomore Ryan Wright had a two-run single to center field, and the Eagles continued to pile it on with another RBI single from Wright in the fourth, a triple from Eppard in the sixth, and an RBI single from sophomore infielder Grason Shifflett also in the sixth.
Shifflett also relieved Bruce on the bump, tossing two shutout innings and giving up just two hits and zero walks before Wyatt Baker, a senior, closed out the final frame to clinch the win for East Rock.
Wright finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs to lead the Eagles at the plate, while senior center fielder Ben Dinkel, Eppard, Shifflett, and Baker all finished with two RBIs apiece. Eppard also had a pair of RBIs.
Ryan Williams, a junior second baseman, and senior shortstop Dylan Hensley added a hit and an RBI apiece in the convincing victory.
Junior designated hitter Trey Heishman went 2-for-3 with a double for the Generals, senior outfielder Hunter Rinker had an RBI single, and senior second baseman Zander Jodrie, catcher Joey McNamara, sophomore first baseman Seth Moomaw, and junior second baseman Lance Rhodes all finished with one hit apiece in the district setback.
On Tuesday, it was Dylan Hensley coming up big on the mound as he tossed six innings of one-hit shutout baseball, walking just two and striking out a career-high 15 in a 4-0 win over Rappahannock County.
Sophomore Bentley Hensley tossed a perfect seven to close that one.
At the plate, Wright had a two-run homer in the victory over the Panthers, while Eppard was 2-for-3, and Bruce also had a hit.
Dinkel, Dylan Hensley, and Williams all added one hit apiece.
East Rock (7-1, 5-0 Bull Run) will aim to extend its winning streak on Tuesday at home against district opponent Madison County, while Mountain View (2-6, 2-4 Bull Run), which beat Strasburg 12-2 on Tuesday, will return to action the same evening at Luray.
