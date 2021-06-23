It was a disappointing end to a season that brought hope.
Buffalo Gap's season came to a close on Wednesday with a close 1-0 loss to Randolph-Henry in the Virginia High School League Class 2 softball semifinals at Deborah K. Laine Field in Charlotte Court House.
With the victory, the Statesman earned the right to host the Class 2 state championship on Saturday against Appomattox.
For the Bison, who defeated Page County 2-0 in a pitcher's duel last week for the Region 2B championship, it left them two wins shy of their ultimate goal.
Gap entered the semifinal contest as winners of nine of its last 10.
Kate Alger was brilliant in the circle, once again, for Gap (12-3) and is one of just three seniors leaving the team this year. Kyleigh Shifflett and Natalye Graham, who missed this season after suffering a torn ACL in basketball, are the only other players graduating from the roster.
Alger will play at Christopher Newport next season while Graham will stay nearby and play for Eastern Mennonite University.
