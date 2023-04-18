The breakout season continues for Buffalo Gap junior Caroline Alger.
Alger tossed yet another complete game, giving up one earned run on four hits and three walks, racking up 12 strikeouts in the process, as Buffalo Gap won its third straight game with a dominant 11-2 non-district softball victory over Covington in Swoope on Monday.
Alger also went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, and a pair of RBIs for the Bison, while junior Bailey Talley continued to show off her power, finishing 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs, and three RBIs.
Karah Richie, a sophomore, and Sadie Patterson, a senior, added two-run hits for Gap, while junior Lexi Miller had a double and two runs scored, and Talley also added a double of her own in the win.
Madeline Miller, a senior, added a single and a run scored, while senior Jasmine Harris and sophomore Rachael Carter also had hits.
The Bison (7-2) had a fast turnaround as they were back in action Tuesday, hosting Shenandoah District opponent Staunton.
