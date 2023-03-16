Junior ace Caroline Alger was electric in the circle, striking out nine across six innings of work, but Buffalo Gap couldn’t get going at the plate in a 2-1 non-district season-opening loss to Nelson County in Lovingston on Wednesday.
Alger’s final line was six innings tossed, giving up two runs — only one of which was earned — on three hits and three walks while striking out a team-high nine.
Jasmine Harris, a senior, led the Bison with a pair of hits in the loss, while Alger and senior Sadie Patterson provided the only other production at the plate with a hit each.
Gap (0-1) returns to Swoope on Friday to host non-district foe Mountain View.
