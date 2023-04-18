Buffalo Gap put on a clinic at the plate with four players totaling multiple hits in a 14-5 non-district baseball rout of Covington on Monday in Swoope — the team’s fourth consecutive victory.
Junior infielder Haden Toler had a two-run homer for the Bison, finishing 2-for-2 with two runs scored, while senior catcher Micah Canterbury had a pair of doubles and a team-high three RBIs.
Luke Tinsley, a senior outfielder, also was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two runs scored, and three RBIs for Gap, while junior Blake Robertson and senior Dylan Alphin each had RBI triples.
Kasey Fitzgerald, a junior infielder, had two hits, a run scored, and an RBI in the leadoff spot for the Bison, while senior infielder Jackson LaPorte had an RBI double, and sophomore Cooper Cline had a hit.
Four different pitchers saw time on the mound for Gap, with junior Hunter Showalter tossing two perfect innings, striking out two.
The Bison (9-2) were right back in action Tuesday with another home game against Shenandoah District opponent Staunton.
