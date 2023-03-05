MONTROSS — It was the type of run needed at this time of the year.
Buffalo Gap used a crushing 17-0 run to run away with a 55-33 rout of Rappahannock in the Virginia High School League Class 1 state quarterfinals on Friday in Montross.
“We got the nerves out in the first half, and we settled down,” Buffalo Gap head coach Phillip Morgan told G.C. Rose of the Rappahannock Times. “We played more under control, and we shot better. Defensively, we played well in the second half.”
The Raiders cut the deficit to single digits, but the 17-0 run was too much to overcome.
During the Bison spurt, junior guard Avery Bradley had a pair of 3s, and Gap scored five points off four Rappahannock turnovers. The Raiders also missed a couple of jumpers.
In the fourth, after the Raiders had cut the deficit to nine, the Bison went on an 11-0 run, fueled by a 3-pointer from Bailey Talley, to extend their lead to 22 with 2:21 remaining.
Talley and standout freshman Kayleigh Hemp led Gap with 16 points each in the win.
The Bison will now face Rappahannock County in a rematch of the Region 1B championship game on Monday in the VHSL Class 1 semifinals at The Highland School.
“Our rebounding was key tonight,” Morgan told the Rappahannock Times. “We don’t have any six-footers, 5-11’s or 5-10’s, so we have to work hard on that end.”
