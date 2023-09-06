Senior outside hitter Hannah Woolridge continued to impress at the start of the season, but it wasn’t enough for Buffalo Gap in a road setback.
The Bison fell to non-district opponent Nelson County 27-25, 19-25, 19-25, 18-25 despite Woolridge finishing with 23 assists, four kills, and six aces in a solid all-around match on Tuesday at NCHS.
Junior outside hitter Mea Shaver added seven kills and a trio of blocks for Gap, while sophomore Taylor Hassett had six kills, and senior Ella Williams added seven kills as well.
The Bison (2-2) were set to return to the court Wednesday at non-district foe Bath County.
