SWOOPE — The pressure of her last name could’ve derailed her.
And after some highs and lows a year ago, it would have been understandable if Caroline Alger got sick of the comparisons.
But the junior two-way standout for Buffalo Gap is proving she’s more than just Kate’s little sister this season as a big-time performer.
Kate Alger is a former Bison standout player who guided the program to the 2021 Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament and now pitches at Division III national champion Christopher Newport.
But the Bison feature more than just Alger, who hit .547 with 21 RBIs a year ago and posted a 3.09 ERA in 106.1 innings pitched a year ago.
Senior shortstop/catcher Jasmine Harris is back after hitting .343 with eight homers and 23 RBIs a year ago, along with designated player Sadie Patterson, who had a .274 average and 11 RBIs in 2022.
Bailey Talley, a basketball standout who tore her ACL and missed last spring, is back on the field this year for Gap and has already put her power on display early this season with a home run last week.
Madeline Miller is the only other senior on the BGHS roster, while Chloe Emurian, Lexi Miller, and Allee Holden are the juniors.
Sophomores include Karah Richie, Hannah Coffman, Ava Humphrey, and Rachael Carter, while Amelia Woods is a promising freshman.
After getting a late start due to the success of the girls basketball program, the Bison have quickly found their footing this season.
And with another Alger leading the way, a memorable year is in store.
“This team works well together and I know they will push each other to work hard and to continue to get better throughout the season,” said Buffalo Gap second-year head coach Holly Desper. “I am excited for the potential this group of girls brings to the program.”
