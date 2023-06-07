Down to its final three outs and trailing by one to a team that had yet to suffer a loss this season, things certainly looked grim for Buffalo Gap after a lengthy road trip to Warsaw on Tuesday.
But these Bison have had a flare for the dramatics this season, and that continued when the visitors scored three runs in the top of the seventh and then sat down three of the four batters for a thrilling 7-4 win over Rappahannock in the Virginia High School League Class 1 softball state quarterfinals.
With the victory, Gap advances to the state semifinals for a second straight season. The Bison will face another big opponent in Auburn on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Botetourt Sports Complex in Troutville.
On Tuesday, Gap led early before the Raiders took a 4-3 lead in the fifth with a pair of runs.
But in the seventh, after a Rappahannock error and back-to-back walks to sophomores Hannah Coffman and Karah Richie loaded up the bases, senior Madeline Miller came up clutch.
Miller connected on a hard-hit grounder right to the Raiders pitcher, allowing senior Jasmine Harris and Coffman to come home and score and give the Bison a sudden 5-4 advantage in the final frame.
Before the end of the inning, freshman Amelia Wood hit another hard-hit infield grounder, which the Rappahannock first baseman misplayed, allowing Gap to score two more and go up 7-4.
In the bottom half of the frame, the Raiders got a runner on with a single to left, but Bison standout junior pitcher Caroline Alger got the next two batters out to end the game and seal the upset.
Miller finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a team-high two RBIs for Gap (15-6), while junior catcher Bailey Talley had a pair of doubles and an RBI, and Coffman was 2-for-3 with an RBI double.
Alger also had two hits and a run scored, while Richie and junior Chloe Emurian each had a hit.
Up next for the Bison is defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Auburn, which will enter the game on a 23-game winning streak and is led by James Madison signee Kirsteen Fleet in the circle.
