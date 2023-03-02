SWOOPE — Last year was never supposed to happen for Buffalo Gap.
When the Bison lost standout guard Bailey Talley to an injury in the regional tournament, their season should have ended soon after.
But led by 5-foot-7 guard Avery Bradley, a fellow junior and close friend of Talley’s, Gap went on a run to the Virginia High School League Class 1 title game, ultimately finishing as the state runner-up.
Now, as the Bison prepare to take on Rappahannock on Friday at 6 p.m. in the VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinals at 6 p.m. at Westmoreland High School, they’ll do so again without a key player — senior wing Ava Cline — but are hopeful Bradley, Talley and the rest of this young squad are capable of taking the program on a magical run.
“At the beginning of the year, my primary goal was trying to be an improved shooter,” Bradley said. “Now, nothing matters but getting back to the state championship.”
Gap is still a relatively young team, with Cline serving as the lone senior, and that means taking some knocks to the chin throughout the regular season while the team gels.
Despite playing in a talented Shenandoah District featuring a pair of Region 3C qualifiers in Wilson Memorial and Fort Defiance, the Bison put together a 10-game winning streak at one point and enter Friday with a 16-9 overall record.
And Bradley, one of several standout juniors for Gap, is undoubtedly a reason why.
“Avery is vital to our success,” Bison head coach Phillip Morgan said. “Her scoring ability, especially from the 3-point line, gives us a jumpstart offensively. Her defensive has really improved and is key to our ability to put pressure on the basketball.”
It’s funny that Bradley mentioned wanting to improve her shooting because her coaches and teammates said that’d been her strength for quite some time.
But this year especially, the sharpshooter has taken her range to a different level, and when combined with the all-around improvement, it’s made her a big-time performer.
“Many people may know Avery for her 3-point shot, but her role goes further than that,” Talley said. “Avery goes above and beyond to lift everyone up on the floor.”
That’s perhaps where Bradley’s most significant contribution is this season for Gap.
She’s not only provided instant offense and solid, consistent effort defensively.
The junior has also served as a leader and supporter of her teammates when needed.
“She’s just super valuable on and off the court,” Talley said. “She’s always down to have a good time in the locker room and give everyone a good laugh. She is the person that will ask everyone if they’re OK that day, and that is what makes her a leader. She cares.”
Talley praised Bradley’s selflessness and called her an “amazing person,” noting that this year’s success and last year’s run wouldn’t be possible without the junior’s efforts.
And that on-the-court growth Bradley has shown certainly wasn’t by accident.
“She’s a great kid who loves to play basketball,” Morgan said. “She works hard and continues to improve. Her teammates love her and look to her for leadership.”
Bradley credited her teammates and coaches for her improvement, saying they’ve pushed her to be mentally tough and have given her confidence when on the court.
As the Bison get set for another state playoff game for a second consecutive season, the team will rely heavily on the play of Bradley and her junior class to push through.
But with a steady work ethic and confident approach, it’s hard not to believe in her.
“I know I drive [Morgan] crazy at times, but he has faith in me,” Bradley said. “It has given me the confidence that I need to make the plays the team needs so that we can all be successful.”
