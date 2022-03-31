In a league that was as competitive as it's been in quite some time last year, it was a usual name coming out on top by the time the season came to an end.
Page County has been the dominant force in the Bull Run District baseball scene over the past few years, but the rest of the league has slowly inched closer.
Last season, the Panthers came away with the district title but suffered three regular-season losses. Rappahannock County, Madison County and Mountain View were a trio of teams that were within a game or two in the standings.
This year, the league appears to be just as competitive with the Panthers already falling to the Generals once, Strasburg out to an unbeaten start, the addition of Central to the highly-competitive race and other teams impressing early on.
In the Bull Run District, it could just be a matter of who pitches and how clean the team plays in the field in regards to who can win on any given night.
As the season gets underway, here's a look at all nine teams this year:
Central
After a winless season a year ago, Central has already taken steps forward.
The Falcons return first-team all-district infielder Ryan Barr (.313 avg.) and senior pitcher/infielder Calvin Bernard (.288 avg. at plate, 3.88 ERA on mound).
There are eight seniors on the Central roster, including six that are coming off the basketball team that just finished a run to the state quarterfinals a few weeks ago, and the team gained quality experience through the 2021 season.
Clayton Sherman, Christian Kelican, Gavin Krasley and Dalton Kibler are all key newcomers coming up from the JV squad for Central as it seeks a turnaround.
In their six year under coach Sean Semones, major growth is expected.
"Once we get the team together, I feel very confident in a great season," Semones said. "Last year was a stepping-stone type of season."
Clarke County
In his second stint as Clarke County's coach — he previously coached from 2001-2003 before returning in 2017 — Mike Smith has high expectations.
The Eagles return a pair of big arms in senior right-hander Luke Lyman (1-0, 15 IP, 29 strikeouts) and junior Dagan Kitner (20 IP, 40 strikeouts) that should keep the team in serious contention for the Bull Run District title this season.
Matthew Sipe, a junior infielder that hit .341 a year ago, is another key returner while senior multi-sport athlete Cordell Broy, junior Tyler Chinn and freshmen Wilson Taylor and Sam Goode are newcomers that bring promise to the roster.
The loss of all-district performer Jonah Cochran (3-1, 28 IP, 57 strikeouts) on the mound will undoubtedly be difficult to replace, but the Eagles appear ready.
After a 5-7 record a year ago, Clarke expects a much better campaign in 2022.
"Year in and year out, the Bull Run District has quality baseball teams," Smith said. "We are very fortunate this year to have two arms who can win a lot of games. If we can put all the phases of the game together, we have a great shot."
East Rockingham
In their first season under coach Jordan Biller, who is a longtime assistant and former JV coach at ERHS, the Eagles are eager to put the program on the map.
There are a large number of returners for East Rockingham, including senior catcher and team captain Josh Hensley (.368 avg.), senior pitcher William Brown (20 IP) and sophomore infielder Ryan Williams (.326 avg. 11 RBIs).
Among the key newcomers are freshmen Landon Bruce and Ryan Wright, who both had a standout seasons a year ago with the JV and will see time immediately on the mound as versatile players that can play multiple positions.
Although the Eagles finished just 4-8 a year ago and missed the playoffs in the COVID-shortened season, expectations are a return is possibly this year.
"We feel confident as a program in the talent we have returning this year," Biller said. "The team is hungry to prove that they are going to compete this year and are working hard to become better every day."
Luray
Despite a slow start, optimism surrounds Luray coach Charlie Shepard.
The Bulldogs are one of the youngest teams in the league with just two key senior returners in James Cash (.321 avg., six RBIs) and Isaiah Mongold (.318 avg. at the plate, six RBIs, 27 IP on the mound, two wins) back this year.
But sophomore Cameron Weaver (15 IP, 16 strikeouts, 3.12 ERA) is also back and transfer Landon Vile is another young piece that could step up big.
Luray started slow last year — much like it has this season — but won three of its last eight and showed significant progress under their veteran coach.
Although they're struggling now, the Bulldogs are aiming for a similar result.
"This team is still young with tons sophomores and juniors and only two seniors, but still experienced because of playing time as freshmen and sophomores last year," Shepard said. "It's a very talented group, just need to keep developing."
Madison County
With an abundance of experience and a solid assortment of starting pitchers, Madison County could be the sleeper pick to win the district this season.
The Mountaineers came close a year ago and return six seniors in Dean Breeden, Corey Helmick, Luke Ford, Trey Deane III, Justin Jarvis and Ben Davidson.
There are key newcomers, too, such as freshman William Dickey will juniors Peyton Henshaw, Morgan Tompkins, Wade Fox and Kody Dobyns bring talent.
After coming up one win short of winning the league a year ago, don't be surprised if Madison County makes a serious push at the title this season.
Mountain View
With one of the more talented, and experienced rosters in the league, many expected Mountain View to compete for a district championship this season.
And although off to a slow start, the Generals are certainly capable of doing so.
Seniors Will Streett, Jordan Polk, Brayden Smith, Jaden Click, Ethan Bly, Dawson Moomaw and Adrian Chaparro-Vann highlight a talented bunch for MVHS.
Freshman Seth Moomaw is the lone underclassmen while juniors Zander Jodrie, Connor Helton, Hunter Rinker and Joseph McNamara round out the roster.
With plenty of seasoned talent, look for the Generals to be a serious contender.
Page County
The reigning district champions certainly have the ability to do so again.
Page County, which was young a year ago, has a roster loaded with experience this season in seniors Aidan Painter, Hagan Bradley, Caden Good, Caleb Knighton, Caden Lucas, Mitchel Gaskins, Gavin Gochenour, Chase Parlett and Dylan hensley. There are just four juniors and two sophomores on the roster.
Lance Williams, the reigning Region 2B Player of the Year, has transferred to William Monroe but the Panthers still have the talent to compete this season.
Led by veteran coach Wayne Comer, Page will once again find itself near the top of the league standings this year with a roster that's loaded with winning tradition.
Rappahannock County
As one of the more underrated teams in the league, don't sleep on the Panthers.
Led by standout pitcher Mason Ramey, who is one of the best arms in the league, Rappahannock County has an experienced and talented roster.
The Panthers have five seniors in Ramey, Maston Roberts, John Mullins, Grant Lillard and Caden Smith with three juniors, two sophomores and a freshman.
Rappahannock was knocking on Page County's door a year ago for the league title and early indications are the Panthers could find themselves doing so again.
Strasburg
There's plenty of upperclassmen, but not much experience for Strasburg.
Despite a lack of on-the-field time over the years, the Rams are anticipating a turnaround from a four-win campaign and are unbeaten already this season.
Shortstop Tanner Jenkins (.375 avg), outfielder James Sibert Jr. (three home runs) and outfielder Hayden Fravel are a trio of key newcomers for Strasburg.
Pitcher Walker Conrad and first baseman Charles Fake are a pair of newcomers second-year coach Jay Barnes mentioned as the team is loaded with talent.
With several talented multi-sport athletes now taking the diamond this spring, Strasburg may be a team that emerges as a surprise contender in the league.
"This season, we are trying to come to the ballpark with the best effort and attitude possible," Barnes said. "Our guys feel like if we can control those two ideas and maintain a positive outlook, then we feel like our program will have a lot of success."
