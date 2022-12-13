With former East Rockingham star Tyler Nickel now in midst of his freshman season at the University of North Carolina and a large portion of last year’s all-district team gone to graduation, there’s no doubt the Bull Run District boys basketball scene looks different.
The Eagles had a tense back-and-forth battle with Central throughout last season with the Falcons getting the last laugh with a thrilling victory in the Region 2B title game.
But certainly on paper, the league appears to be wide open for the taking this season.
Strasburg, led by forward Walker Conrad, looks to take a leap this season while Madison County is also a squad many coaches around the league believe could be solid.
That’s not to say Page County couldn’t compete as it has impressed early on this year and Clarke County and Luray are two teams that certainly have potential to surprise folks.
With Nickel and other top players from a year ago gone, the Bull Run will look different.
Ultimately, however, that could make for a much more interesting league picture.
As another season gets underway, here’s a look at the league’s local teams:
Central
It’ll be a late start to the season again this year after the success of the football team.
But Central, fresh off a 21-8 campaign that saw it win a regional title and reach the VHSL Class 2 state tournament, is hopeful its new faces can step up quickly this season.
Senior forwards Zach Cooper and Jake Boyce are the only players back for the Falcons that saw significant playing time a year ago, but senior guards Ben Walters, Elijah Barahona and D’Arrick Merit are back and will take on a much bigger role than they did as reserves.
Central is aiming to replace its entire starting five from a year ago in Ryan Barr, Ashton Baker, Jacob Walters, Caleb Daugherty and Parker Sheetz, along with key reserves Isaiah Dyer and Aidan Nichols, and will need a collective effort if it has any chance at doing so.
Among the key newcomers for the Falcons are senior forward Michael Williams, juniors Conner Neff, William Eberly, Hayden Pence, Jacob Hartman and Triston Dodson and a trio of impressive sophomores in Nick Barahona, Luke Williams and Joefred Menedez.
It may take time for Central to not only get in game shape, but also to build chemistry.
But seventh-year head coach Jeff Whittle is optimistic his team will be playing its best late.
“We're excited about the upcoming season and looking forward to competing in the Bull Run District,” Whittle said. “I'm hoping the success of the football team this year can carry over.”
Clarke County
Veteran head coach Brent Emmart looks to help Clarke County turn things around this year.
Entering his 27th year as the CCHS head coach, Emmart faces the tall task of replacing a trio of talented players from a season ago in Cordell Broy, Luke LYman and Dain Booker.
Despite that, he’s optimistic about Tyler Sansom, a senior, and Will Booker, a junior, who both return this year and will play a major role in the team’s success throughout the season.
There are plenty of new faces for Clarke, too, with juniors Louis Marino, Michael Kerr-Hobert, Josh Crawford, Caidan Broy and Antonio Witt joining senior Nate Thompson and sophomore Tanner Sipe as players expected to play key roles for the team.
After finishing just 8-13 a year ago, the Eagles are desperate for a major turnaround.
And with a well-respected coach in Emmart, the chances of that happening are high.
“We want to come in the gym daily with a goal to improve individually and as a team and compete for a district championship,” Emmart said.
East Rockingham
It’s a new era for East Rockingham with Tyler Nickel and Cooper Keyes both gone and the team taking on a bit of a rebuild with a young, but athletic roster this season.
Despite that, ninth-year head coach Carey Keyes likes what he has seen from his squad and has slowly turned the Eagles into one of the most well-respected programs in Class 2.
That should translate to a positive culture and an opportunity for success this season for East Rock, which brings back key pieces in Xavier Butler, Ryan Williams and Kain Shifflett.
There are certainly plenty of key newcomers expected to step up for the Eagles in Dean Robinson, Xavia Brown, Eiler Yancey, Landon Lawson, John Mitchell and Trestan Jones.
Although the team is off to a slow start, Keyes said he looks for this team to improve as the year goes along and is hopeful it will be playing its best basketball when the playoffs start.
“As the season progresses and we get into basketball shape, I am excited about our overall depth and athleticism,” Keyes said. “I think we can be well-balanced on offense with multiple players capable of leading us in scoring on any given night. As always, we will focus on one day at a time. Our defense, rebounding, turnover margin and overall toughness will determine our success this season.”
Luray
Although Luray will still be young, the team should be much improved this season.
Entering year No. 5 under head coach Mat Huff and coming off a 5-18 campaign a year ago, the Bulldogs have several key pieces returning that they hope can help them contend.
Junior center Christian Lentz (15.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg) returns after a second-team All-Bull Run District season a year ago, along with seniors Bailey Graybeal (7.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.0 apg) and Kenny Frye (6.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and junior forward Ryder Liscomb (8.0 rpg).
Although replacing guard Calder Liscomb (16.0 ppg, 4.0 apg) will be difficult, the team will lean on sophomore guard Blake Jenkins and freshman Matthew Owens to help fill the void.
Luray is a team that has good size on the inside, combined with solid skill, and has some shooting on the wings that should allow it to be much more effective offensively.
If the Bulldogs are able to bring it all together, they could be in for a major turnaround.
“No matter what happens, we have to stay in the fight and keep moving forward,” Huff said. “That's what we have to do in order to be successful.”
Mountain View
Mountain View enters the 2022-23 campaign desperate to have more success.
The Generals won just one game ago, but bring back quite a bit of talent this year.
Junior Johnny Hasley is the biggest piece returning for Mountain View after averaging 12.3 points and five rebounds per game, but there are several other key pieces back as well.
Michael Spaur (9.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Evan Estep (6.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Alex Fields, Caleb Eaton (3.1 rpg), Shreejee Patel and Ayden Reynard are also key returners the team will lean on.
Under sixth-year head coach Jim Sanders, things can only go up for Mountain View.
“Believing, working and being the best version of yourself today,” Sanders said, is the key.
Page County
Under head coach Russ Rodriguez, the Panthers have had some solid success.
But after a 9-15 campaign a year ago, the team is looking to bounce back this season.
Page has experience with seniors Logan Heiston, Brett Paul Campbell, Hayden Plum, Jacob Williams, Gunnar Strickler and Jacob Martz all leading the way as leaders this year.
Once you toss in juniors Hunter Pettit, Seth Cloude and Noah Lucas, along with talented sophomore Gavin Painter and the freshmen duo of Caden Combs and Isaac Foltz, there’s reason to believe Page could find itself competing in the top half of the Bull Run.
With a strong start already underway, the Panthers look improved from a season ago.
Strasburg
After going 8-16 a year ago, Strasburg could be a sneaky pick to win the league.
The Rams bring back one of the area’s top players in forward Walker Conrad (19.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg), who emerged as a legitimate college prospect after a breakout season a year ago.
Guard Ryan Roller (9.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.5 apg) is also back, along with teammates Christopher Davis, Griffin Carter, Omari Holliday, Takhi Coates and Camden Poe.
Strasburg will also welcome several key newcomers this year with juniors Riley Gochenour, Austin Froemel, Nathaniel Sanchez, Cody Ryan and Carter Binnix joining from the JV team.
With an experienced group and arguably the league’s top player, fifth-year Rams head coach Larry Fox said his team is expecting to have much more success than a year ago.
