With one of the biggest names to come through the area boys cross country scene now gone, there are a number of runner ready to step into his place this season.
East Rockingham graduate George Austin III put together a decorated career that is among the most impressive in recent memory for local runners and actually holds the last state championship from the area after winning it as a sophomore in 2019.
But despite the loss of Austin, plenty of talent remains through the Bull Run District.
Clarke County’s Cal Beckett and Luray’s Davey Johnson are among the top individuals that are looking for some special postseason success while even Austin’s former team, the Eagles, have several runners who seem to be getting better each race.
Across the league, there’s a solid assortment of talent that is impressing early on.
As the season gets underway, here’s a look at the local teams in the Bull Run:
Central
With most of its roster from last year intact, Central is hoping for a solid season.
Veteran head coach Melissa Wright is entering her 19th season leading the Falcons and said the team has hopes of sending several individuals to the Region 2B meet.
Junior Hayden Pence and sophomore Elliot Artz are a pair of key returners for Central while Isaac Barb, William Eberly and Aiden Curtis are a few promising newcomers.
“We are small in numbers this year with only five,” Wright said. “I feel that as they improve. they will be competitive in our district. We hope to advance two or three.”
Clarke County
The defending Virginia High School League Class 2 state runner-up is stacked.
Clarke County brings back a huge batch of talent, led by Beckett, that includes Jackson Ellis, Aidan Kreeb, Matthew Stroot and Jacob Kitner this season.
Among the newcomers that are expected to impress are five freshmen in Burns Beckett, Warren Maiberger, Lucas Hornbaker, Tanner Smith and Christian Fairbanks.
“We feel very confident about our team and will focus on the day-to-day progression to be ready for the postseason races,” Clarke head coach Jeff Webster said.
East Rockingham
Despite the loss of Austin, plenty of talent remains for East Rockingham this season.
Conan O’Neil, Eiler Yancey and Hayden Fox highlight a trio of key returners for ERHS.
The Eagles also welcome a big-time freshman to the team in Cade Yancey.
“The East Rock boys cross country team is young and full of potential,” 10th-year East Rockingham head coach Debbie Swartley said. “They know what it takes to be successful and are willing to put in the extra work. Expect a great showing from this team this year as they work to finish at the top of the Bull Run District.”
Luray
Led by the standout sophomore Johnson, expectations are on the rise for Luray.
The Bulldogs bring back All-Bull Run District runner Conner Janney, along with Josh Nuckols, Jacob Bowman, Luke Martin, Marlow Ryan, Jackson George and Michael Hite.
Eli Jones, Conner Cubbage and Ben Caudill, meanwhile, are three key newcomers.
“This group of boys trained all summer to achieve the goal of making it back to the state championships, which only two boys squads in the past 25 years have made it that far to compete as a team,” Luray head coach Steve Printz said.
Mountain View
As one of the youngest teams in the league, improvement will be vital this year.
Mountain View brings back sophomore Aday Martin and junior Tai Croushore as key returners, but it’s a fresh group of freshmen that highlights the roster this year.
Kyle Layman, Chris Bonnet, Charlie Hoover and Landon Brinkley all come up to the varsity level this year and are expected to impress immediately for the Generals.
“We may be young, however, we live up to tradition and are Generals who fight to the end,” Mountain View 19th-year head coach Mary Blanahan said.
Page County
Despite the loss of standout runner Jadon Huffman, there’s optimism around the Page County program this season with a unique combination of youth and experience.
Logan Heiston, Trevor Comer and AJ Bosley all return to the course for the Panthers.
Freshmen Asher Kite, Gavin Barlow and Trenton Eppard, meanwhile, join the Page County roster this season and are expected to have a major impact immediately.
“Our boys team has a solid group of talented freshman that combined with our upperclassmen returners, I believe by season’s end could be in the mix for a spot at regionals,” Panthers fourth-year head coach Brandon Brumfield said.
Strasburg
Second-year coach Brittany Cover has the Strasburg program trending up.
The Rams bring back senior Antony Atchariyakornchai as the lone returner.
But among the key newcomers for Strasburg are freshmen Grace Hottle and Nehemiah Thomas, along with standout sophomore Wyatt Hockman.
“We have a lot of newcomers to the team this year,” Cover said. “It’s wonderful to be back with two full teams. We are hoping we continue to grow together as a team and continue to be strong and successful.”
