The Clarke County boys soccer team has established itself as a perennial power in the Bull Run District, Region 2B and around the state of Virginia.
The Eagles dominated the local scene a year ago before falling to Nandua in the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals, but bring back quite a bit of talent to the pitch this season.
But for as good as Clarke has been, there are other quality teams throughout the Bull Run, too.
Mountain View took tremendous strides a year ago as the district's second-best team while Strasburg, Madison County and Page County were all teams that would have had a chance at solid postseason runs during a non-COVID season.
Even East Rockingham and Luray, which sat in the basement of the league standings a year ago, have already shown off their improvement early on this year.
As the season gets underway and teams dive into the district slate, here's a look at all nine squads:
Central
In its first season back in the Bull Run, Central has an opportunity to win a lot more games immediately.
The Falcons, who won just one game a year ago, are motivated by last year's shortcomings and have shown coach John Trelawny a desire to improve.
Central is loaded with experience with seniors Brandon Gwyn, Aiden Mercer and Brandon Montes highlighting a nine-player senior class this season.
Senior midfielder Gerardo Perez Sediles, meanwhile, is a key newcomer for the Falcons.
"The abundant leadership that this team exhibits rivals any other team that I have ever been a part of and I am so excited to see how far they are going to take it this season," said Trelawny, who is in his third season coaching Central.
Clarke County
After tasting so much success a year ago, Clarke County wants more of the same in 2022.
The Eagles lost Region 2B player of the year Justin Toone from a team that lost just one contest a year ago, but have a solid assortment of experience returning.
Senior defenders Jesus Ramirez and Caleb Neiman, along with junior midfielder Leo Morris and junior forward Oakley Staples headline the returners for Clarke.
Among the key newcomers this season are a trio of freshmen in defender Jose Ramirez, defender Brody Murphy and talented midfielder Jack Ellis.
"We have an exciting group of players this year and we can't wait to get into the season to see what these guys can do," CCHS coach Patrick Casey said.
East Rockingham
East Rockingham seventh-year coach Al Torres said he anticipates a turnaround.
The Eagles struggled mightily a year ago, winning just one game with a roster that was filled with youth and inexperience and hampered with injuries, but there's a positive outlook this year.
Senior forward Angel Cortez (three goals) returns for East Rock along with sophomore Christian Nicholson (one goal, two assists), junior Ben Harris (four goals, two assists), junior Zachary Joyner (one shutout) and junior Isaac Frye, who was injured most of last season.
Junior midfielder Chernoh Jalloh and freshman midfielder Jose Cortez, meanwhile, are among the numerous key newcomers for the Eagles.
"We will be more competitive then last season with a more experienced team and some new additions," Torres said. "There are a couple coming back from major injuries. We are working to better ourselves as individuals and teammates on and off the field. [Its a] new season [with] new opportunities."
Luray
After a winless season a year ago, Luray is already in the win column.
And for a team loaded with youth, that's a step in the right direction.
The Bulldogs feature four seniors this year in Luke Whitlock, Calder Liscomb, Juelian Warrick and Aidan Campbell and feature eight juniors on the roster.
There are a pair of freshmen also on the roster, along with three sophomores.
Although Luray may not find itself in contention with the top half of the league this season, the Bulldogs have certainly shown significant improvement and are trending the right way.
Madison County
With a mix of experience and fresh talent, Madison County has a solid team that hopes to make a run in Region 2B this season.
The Mountaineers have a senior class that features Gabe Lewis, Nataniel Herrman, Luke Beeler, Oliver Campbell V, Erwin Carter, Guilherme Lopes and Ryan Allen while also having a pair of juniors on the roster as well.
There are plenty of new faces, too, such as freshmen Alex van de Graaff and Leland Stidham, but the experience will be key for Madison this season.
After finishing in the middle of the pack a year ago at 5-4-1, the Mountaineers will look to climb their way up the league standings in 2022.
Mountain View
Mountain View was the second-best team in the league a year ago.
And although the Generals lost a decent amount of talent from that team last season, this year's squad still has potential to make some noise this season.
Brayden Dove and Nathan Poole are the lone seniors for Mountain View, which features six freshmen and three sophomores on its roster this year.
While the Generals will have to rebuild quickly, they appear capable of doing so.
Page County
Seventh-year coach Tyler Knight has slowly been turning Page County around.
The Panthers went 4-4-2 a year ago and have shown steady progress each season since Knight first took over and went winless his first year in 2016, but will face a challenge this year with so much talent lost.
Defenders Ryan Zimmerman, Dakoda Alger and Trevor Rudacille, along with midfielders Julio Bonaparte and Jadon Huffman, are key returners for Page.
Freshmen Nieken Nelson and Avery Alger, meanwhile, are a pair of newcomers expected to open eyes this season for the Panthers.
"It is a learning and rebuilding year," Knight said. "We've graduated 18 players in the past two years, 14 of which were starters over those two seasons. We have a JV program for the first time ever at PCHS, which includes nine eighth graders and a new coach, Nick Clark, who brings a new perspective of the game offensively. Our new athletes are starting to catch on quickly and our returners are picking up right where they left off from last year, while trying to fill in the gaps of a legacy senior class. Our goal is to be competitive defensively this season and build skills each game."
Rappahannock County
It may be a long year for Rappahannock County with such a young team.
The Panthers are made up of a league-high nine freshmen on their roster.
The only seniors suiting up for Rappahannock County this season are Robert Arellano, Jaden Cillo, Ian Cordero, Ava Genho and Olivia Gibson.
Although it may be a difficult year in terms of wins and losses for the Panthers, this team should grow and improve significantly with so much youth seeing time at the varsity level.
Strasburg
Strasburg is a team that could fly under the radar this season in the Bull Run.
The Rams, in their second year under coach Betsy Munson, had a solid season a year ago at 4-4-2 and return a strong assortment of talent again this year.
Among the key returners are Remington Sharp, Luke Mason Chris Davis, Kaden Colcombe (10 goals, three assists), Noah Cameron, Holden Mrizek (three goals, three assists) and Ryan Roller (three goals, four assists).
Key newcomers for Strasburg include Jonas Zimmerman, Preston Mauck, Cayden Polk, Tyler Sharp, Gabe Herbaugh and Tristen Froehmel.
"The guys are really working hard and buying into the philosophy of the program," Munson said. "If we continue to work and get better, our season will be a good one."
