The addition of Central adds a dimension, but the Bull Run District boys tennis scene is, by far, the smallest of any of the three local districts this season.
With only four teams in the league, there's a simple path to the postseason.
The Falcons come in with a strong program that could immediately contend for a league title, but East Rockingham went on a surprise run of their own last year.
Clarke County is another team that has been steady in the league over the years while Strasburg is still aiming to rebuild a program that struggled recently.
Although the league, as a whole, is in a bit of a rebuild, whichever team wins the Bull Run District certainly has a chance at making a run deep in the playoffs.
With the year getting underway, here's a look at the four teams:
Central
Although Central struggled a year ago, winning just two games, the Falcons have an experienced team that is the early favorite to win the Bull Run this year.
In his fourth-year as coach and as a former standout player at CHS, coach Brandon Lamma said his squad brings back several key returners, including seniors Elias Sorto Lopez and Owen Rimel and juniors Ethan George, Ethan Hoover and Anthony Pulizzi, who all saw time on the ladder a year ago.
Among the key newcomers for the Falcons are seniors Jackson Herbaugh and Darvin Lopez Sorto, junior Landon Ryan and freshman Bruce Mitchell.
"This group of young men comes to practice each and every day ready to work," Lamma said. "They support one another and have the drive to improve individually and as a team. I cannot wait to see what the season holds."
Clarke County
Clarke County looked primed to make a run deep into the postseason a year ago, before falling to East Rockingham in the district championship at the end.
After a strong season a year ago, the Eagles return just two players from that team in its top two players this year, Linus Pritchard and Jack Lucier.
Behind those two on the ladder for Clarke County are Jack Westbrook, Graham Wolford, Thomas Dalton and Ethan Ellis. There are no seniors for the Eagles.
East Rockingham
After a strong season a year ago, East Rockingham has a new look.
The lone returner for the Eagles is senior Colt Hatton at the No. 1 singles spot.
The rest of the Eagles roster consists of Cameron Allison, Blake Cabral, William Lucas, Caden Massa, Emmett Grebe, Tony Lucy and Unilemic Chen.
"We're just working to get better every day," ERHS coach Jordan Hardy said.
Strasburg
After a winless season a year ago, Strasburg has already won two matches.
The Rams feature two seniors in Anakin Burks and JaMin Nam and are a team focused on simply getting better throughout the year under coach Ken Jaeger.
Junior Jason Stone and a trio of sophomores in David Burks, Heath Burks and Jared Miller make up the rest of a young Strasburg roster filled with potential.
