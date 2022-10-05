There's reason to believe the Bull Run District competition cheer scene could be more competitive this season.
East Rockingham undoubtedly enters this season as the favorite again but has some big pieces to replace.
That leaves room for other teams around the league to make a push and perhaps compete for the title.
Central is a team that's expected to take a leap this season, along with Clarke County and Strasburg.
Luray, meanwhile, had quite the year last year but was left disappointed when it had to miss the Region 2B championship due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the roster just before the regional competition was set to begin.
With an abundance of talent back this season, the league as a whole looks quite competitive.
As the season gets underway, here's a look at the local competition cheer teams in the Bull Run District:
Central
Led by senior standout Madison Marston, there is reason for optimism with Central this season.
The Falcons bring back April Alkire, Marissa Edmondson and Jemma Holcolb as key returners this season.
Among the most promising newcomers for Central is Aiyana Charity, who brings advanced tumbling skills.
"I have an amazing group of young ladies this season" CHS coach Carrie Hamilton-Pedrozo said. "They are all hardworking and dedicated. It’s been rewarding to see how quickly this group of athletes has bonded as a team."
Clarke County
With an abundance of talent returning to the mat, second-year Clarke County coach Brooke Price is ecstatic.
The Eagles return seniors Sarah Boudreau and Kaylah Danjczek, juniors Harper Summer and Veronica Pak and sophomores Sophie Turner and Ava DeGeorge from a team that improved steadily throughout last year.
A pair of key newcomers for Clarke are sophomore Catherine McCoy and freshman Maddy Cease.
"This team is such a sisterhood, a family really," Price said. "We work together, play together and support each other indefinitely. I cannot imagine a more incredible group of ladies to spend this season with."
East Rockingham
Despite losing a strong group of seniors from a year ago, East Rockingham's expectations remain the same.
The Eagles are led by seniors Lillie Belle Merica, Copper Stepp, Reagan Voight, Krislyn Walls and Emily Washington while juniors Lily Lucas, Haven Merica and Kyleigh Shifflett also are back this season.
The underclassmen are sophomores Ilissah Clark, Jake Dibb, Loren Dinkel, Rowan Mwadows, Isabelle Merica, Shanna Robertson, Bailey Short and Kara Snow, along with freshmen Ava Meyers, Taylor Robbins and Kalia Williams.
“This year we are bringing something East Rock cheer has never done before," East Rockingham second-year head coach Tanya Merica said. "We are reinventing the team to make it one to remember.”
Luray
After having its trip to the Region 2B competition taken away due to COVID-19, Luray is locked in this season.
The Bulldogs bring plenty of talent back to the mat this season, including seniors Lilly Alger and Catie Couper, who both were captains a year ago, along with standout junior Isabella Jennings, who is growing as a leader.
Among the key newcomers for Luray are freshman Brooklyn Tutt and junior Jasmine Faison.
"Our theme this year is about leaving a 'Luray Legacy,'" Bulldogs seventh-year head coach Lexi Painter-Novel said. "This team is filled with such special and talented athletes. All of them bring something to the table — each as important as the other. We can't wait to see it all come together."
Page County
With an experienced roster, Page County has its sights set on having one of its best seasons ever.
Seniors Caleigh Brown, Sydney Cubbage, Rebekah Fox, Brooke Johnson, Bryanna McClung and Jade Mullins all return for the Panthers along with juniors Christy Kibler, Bethany Lucas and Brianna Thompson.
Sophomores Emmy Courtney and Maddy Murphy are also back for Page while a pair of freshmen in Breanna Osborne and Makenna Parlett are expected to have a big role on the team as well this season.
"[Our goal] is to make this our best season so far, to become a family, to live in this moment and cherish it because we never get it back," PCHS head coach Tonya May said. "We are striving to receive higher scores at competitions this year compared to last. In general, we are just progressing into a better squad."
Strasburg
Sixth-year Strasburg head coach Beth McChesney said her squad is focused on earning a top-three finish.
Key returners for the Rams are senior Madison Dofermire and sophomores Willow Musterman and Averi Starkey.
Sophomore Kamden Honaker and freshman Elizabeth Sealock, meanwhile, are promising newcomers.
With a quality mix of experience and promising new talent, expectations are on the rise for Strasburg.
