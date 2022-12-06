Under head coach Joe Lucas, the Luray girls basketball program has elevated its play.
The Bulldogs reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship each of the past three seasons, including the program’s first-ever win in 2020-21, and have become one of the area’s most consistent teams thanks to the approach from their head coach.
And while Luray will certainly have its hands full in replacing the school’s all-time leading scorer and current Frostburg State standout Emilee Weakley this year, it still has talent.
Across the league, though, there’s plenty of other squads itching for a chance at dethroning the Bulldogs as Strasburg has one of the league’s top individual talents, East Rockingham is already opening some eyes with its early-season success and Clarke County and Page County both have experienced rosters that could make a surprise run this season.
As another season gets underway, here’s a look at some of the local teams in the league:
Central
Entering year No. 2 under head coach Ashleigh Fletcher, the Falcons are young.
Central is aiming to replace point guard Emma Eberly (12 ppg, 3.1 spg, 3.2 apg) and shooting guard Erika Hutton (7.1 ppg, 2.2 spg, 3.3 apg) from a 16-10 team a year ago.
Among the players that the Falcons will rely on most to do so is senior Chloe Helsley, along with multi-sport standouts Makenna Painter, Peyton DiNardo and Aamori Williams.
There are a pair of key freshmen, too, that Fletcher said she expects to play big-time roles for the team this season in in guard Vanessa Gordon and forward Hadley Witherow.
Although the team is young, Central has several versatile athletes who can play.
That alone gives Fletcher belief that the team could surprise folks throughout the season.
“We have a very young team, but these ladies work hard every day and worked so hard in the off season that I believe we are focused and ready,” Fletcher said. “In the past, we have struggled with being ready to play in the first half and this year we are pushing to come out ready to go and keep the intensity up the whole game.”
Clarke County
There’s reason to believe Clarke County could contend for the district title this season.
Led by veteran head coach Regina Downing, the Eagles are coming off a season in which they reached the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals and were the Region 2B runner-up.
Despite the loss of standout guard Ellie Brumback, who was pivotal to the team’s success on and off the court a year ago, Clarke returns a roster that is loaded with experience.
Among the biggest returners for the talented Eagles this season will be the team’s four seniors in wings Willow Oliver, Hailey Evans, Emma Nelson and Keira Rohrbach.
Freshman Alainah McKavish, meanwhile, is also expected to have an immediate impact.
With the addition of McKavish and a majority of its roster from last season still intact, Clarke County could be Luray’s biggest challenger for the Bull Run District championship.
“The young ladies have worked hard during the offseason and they are looking forward to the season,” Downing said. “The team has committed to working harder on the defensive end and I expect our defense to improve. … This year’s focus is to work hard on defense and be patient on offense. If we can accomplish those things, we should have success.”
East Rockingham
It’s been a rough couple of years for the storied East Rockingham girls basketball program.
But despite recent struggles, veteran head coach Paul Comer has been rejuvenated.
The Eagles return a majority of their roster from a team that went 3-19 a year ago, but Comer said he believes last year’s struggles helped teach the players valuable lessons.
Lauren Townsend, a junior guard, is back after leading East Rock in assists last year while Haley Lucas returns at the center position as the leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker.
Sophomore guard Reagan Sipe is a second-year player who should step up, while seniors Kaicey Foltz, Ashlyn Herring and Sara Monger play a valuable role on and off the court.
Senior Catherine Funkhouser and sophomore Lilly Campbell are both newcomers that Comer mentioned as key while Sierra Custer returns to the court healthy after an injury last year.
With plenty of experience and a burning desire for improvement, East Rock should find more success this season and perhaps even surprise some folks throughout the district race.
“This team is fun to be around and our best basketball is in front of us,” Comer said. “We have a lot of kids with game experience and we’re learning to play together and use each player’s strengths. We’ll continue to grow and evolve as the season progresses.”
Luray
Emilee Weakley, quite frankly, is one of the best players in VHSL history and achieved historic amounts of success, as an individual and with her team, while at Luray.
Now the Bulldogs will look to replace her, along with point guard Averie Alger, with a collective effort that is already looking pretty strong early on this season.
Jaidyn McClung, a first-team All-Class 2 forward last year, is back after averaging 11 points, 13 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game a year ago, while guard Emily Donovan, senior forward Lindsay Bly and junior guard Maggie Foltz are also among the key returners.
Junior Jillian Parlett and sophomore Kate Taglauer should both play key roles as well.
The expectation for Luray hasn’t changed under Lucas and although he said the team doesn’t discuss goals much, the players know they want to be playing deep into March.
“Our focus every day is to control how we practice, how we prepare, and use that to establish a sense of belief inside our locker room,” Lucas said. “We have a great blend of veteran experience and leadership as well as new faces. The standard and expectations for how we work and conduct ourselves doesn't change.”
Mountain View
Led by a veteran duo, Mountain View is aiming to have a strong season this year.
The Generals went 6-17 a year ago, but return two of the district’s top players in guards Bre Franklin (11.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.1 apg) and Mya Councill (8.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 5.1 apg).
Along with junior Ava Pittington, that duo hopes to lead Mountain View on a turnaround.
The Generals will look to newcomers McKenzie Stanley, Maison Stanley and Jasmine Zbinden-Disdier to replace the production of forwards Annika Dellinger and Alicia Bare.
And under veteran head coach Jeff Burner, there’s no doubt Mountain View is well-coached.
“We are going to rely on Mya and Bre’s experience early on and try to raise the level of play for all of our young players,” Burner said. “We’ve really enjoyed coaching this group of ladies. They are working hard and getting better every day.”
Page County
Under seventh-year head coach E.J. Wyant, the Panthers have been a consistent program.
Page County went 10-14 a year ago, but has been a team that’s filled with potential.
Although the Panthers have plenty of key pieces to replace in Leah Hilliard, Caris Lucas (13.1 ppg, 8 rpg) and Gracie Mason, Wyant is optimistic the team will be successful.
Among the biggest returners for Page are juniors Adryn Martin (11.4 ppg, 10.4 rpg) and Bailee Gaskins (4 ppg, 5 rpg) and seniors Alexis Frymyer (4 ppg) and Montana Foltz.
Key newcomers for the Panthers include seniors Jocelyne Rinker, Lauren Hensley and Kaylee Good, juniors Carter Umberger, Faith Mason, Tressa Good and Taryn Eppard and freshman Ali Purdham, who is already making a splash early in her debut season at the varsity level.
With two wins already under its belt, Page is hopeful to make a postseason push this year.
“I love this team and am excited to go on this journey with them,” Wyant said. “I’m looking forward to watching them grow, not just as basketball players, but as young women. I believe in this team and what they can accomplish. If they continue to work hard everyday, believe in themselves and each other, and play for each other, the sky’s the limit.”
Strasburg
With one of the area’s top players back, Strasburg should build off a 15-win campaign.
Macy Smith, a junior shooting guard that averaged 17.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.2 steals and 2.4 assists per game last year, is back leading the charge for the Rams this season.
Senior Jada Hill (3.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg) returns as a defensive-minded starter for Strasburg while sophomores Carley Jenkins and Addison Morgan are both promising newcomers.
Freshman Jayden Stinnette and Emily Gorrell are also expected to step up for the Rams.
Although the team lost a pair of key pieces in Nyla Sperry (10.3 ppg, 6 rpg, 5.9 spg, 2.4 apg) and Kenley Smith (6.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg), Strasburg has a well-coached team this season.
“We have girls that can score at all three levels on the floor,” Rams eighth-year head coach Darin Jenkins said. “You mix that with good defense and we should be fun to watch”
