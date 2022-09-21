There's no doubt another state title could come from the Bull Run District.
Last year, the Clarke County girls cross country team was electric in bringing home a team championship from the Virginia High School League Class 2 state meet. But this year, the Eagles may have a bit more competition in the league.
Strasburg, a local rival of the Eagles, is a team that should be strong this season while other squads such as East Rockingham, Mountain View, Luray and Page County are improving and Central is a team that could pose a challenge as well.
Some teams are focused on individual goals while others have strong depth.
Either way, there's no doubt there are some big names across the league.
As the season gets underway, here's a look at the seven local teams:
Central
With one of the area's most experienced coaches, expectations are high for Central.
The Falcons, led by 21st-year head coach Melissa Wright, returns several key runners including, all-state junior Asia Hoover, senior Laniah Hoover, junior Eden Shelhamer and sophomore Lucy Erickson to the course.
Among the key newcomers for Central is junior McKenna Rimel, a soccer standout who has had an immediate impact on the course, along with sophomore Anika Perry and freshmen Katherine George and Kayla Hodson.
"We have a strong nucleus returning to our team this year," Wright said. "With their experience and the new runners, we should be a very competitive team that can improve on their sixth-place finish at states."
Clarke County
Despite losing two if its top five runners, the defending VHSL Class 2 state champions are strong once again.
Sophomores Teya Starley and Abby Cochran, along with senior Julianna Pledgie, are three returners for Clarke County that should make the team a legitimate contender for the state title again this season.
Among the key newcomers expected to emerge for the Eagles are a pair of sophomores in Mia Wolf and Emma Norton, along with a group of talented freshmen in Aubrey Wagner, Ashby Hunt, Miranda King and Elena Stroot.
"I feel very confident in our program and am quite optimistic for this year," Clarke County eighth-year head coach Jeff Webster said. "Teya Starley is a returning all-state performer and is building off of a strong track season. We are looking for her to lead the way to a strong season."
East Rockingham
It's a rebuilding year for East Rockingham, but head coach Debbie Swartley is remaining optimistic.
Although the Eagles do not have enough runners to field a full team, the athletes on the squad are improving.
Jesela Cooper is the lone returner for East Rock while sophomore Naomi Dohanic is a key newcomer.
"The team will be led this year by Jesela," Swartley said. "We lost four seniors and are in need of more girls."
Luray
With a relatively young roster, Luray is hoping for a trip to the Region 2B meet this season.
The Bulldogs lose standout runner Leahnesse Warrick from a year ago, but bring back a pair of talented seniors to this year's roster in Erin Savedge and Lauren Sours, who are leading the team off the course as well.
Luray is loaded with newcomers this year, including Briana Plum, Carolina Wood, Lanie Brown, Kelsi Caputo, Laney Roy and Alyson Shores, who head coach Monica Janney said will all help the team compete.
"This year's team is young and has a lot of kids new to cross country," Janney said. "Since COVID, it has been tough getting a full team. This year, we were lucky to get some new students that were interested in coming out and have stuck it out. Some of them trained all summer, but most just started and I believe the drive these ladies have will make for a great season."
Mountain View
Led by a pair of standout sisters, Mountain View is optimistic about the type of season it can put together.
Jadyn and Jordyn Foster, two juniors, return along with Leah Diehl and Rosa Martin Fonseca for the Generals.
The most promising newcomer on the course this season for Mountain View is junior Chloe Rucker.
"Stay healthy and have fun," veteran MVHS coach Mary Clanahan said is the goal for this season.
Page County
With standout junior Summer Kite leading the way, expectations are on the rise for Page County.
Kite, an All-Region 2B runner a year ago, is joined by senior Marta Milam as key returners for the Panthers.
Junior Elizabeth Ramos, sophomore Emma Rinaca and freshman Maryn Cave are a trio of promising new faces.
"I can’t wait to see how far these young ladies make it this year," Page County head coach Nichole Brumfield said. "Their hard work already is evident and I can’t wait to see it pay off in the postseason."
Strasburg
If there's a team that can challenge Clarke County in the Bull Run this season, it has to be Strasburg.
The Rams bring back a pair of all-region runners in junior standouts Claire Keefe and Paige Hiserman, along with senior Neila Coughenour after putting up a solid overall effort as a team just one season ago.
Freshman Bailey Walker, meanwhile, is already opening eyes as a key newcomer this season.
We see a lot of potential to do something great," Strasburg head coach Brittany Cover said.
