While the Clarke County's boys program made a solid run that gave them just enough of a taste to now have a desire to make a run back this season, the girls team in Berryville had a magical postseason run that saw it finish the job.
The defending Virginia High School League Class 2 champion Eagles are an established, dominant program in the Bull Run District and remain that way.
But for as good as Clarke was a year — and likely will be again this season— there are a handful of other teams in the district with high-quality players.
Luray was the runner-up a year ago and senior Emilee Weakley, known for her prolific scoring abilities on the basketball court, has already shown that she's one of the area's top players on the pitch with a nine-goal performance a week ago.
Mountain View, Madison County, Central and Strasburg are off to solid starts already this season and East Rockingham and Page County have improved enough to make the league a bit more competitive.
While Clarke is the overwhelming favorite going into the season, there are a number of teams around the Bull Run District capable of making some noise.
As the season gets underway, here's a closer look at all eight squads:
Central
Despite an abundance of youth on its roster, Central has shown promise early.
Sia Patel and Kelly Reynoso are a pair of senior leaders returning to the field this fall for the Falcons while Ava Pulizzi is a freshman that should have a big year.
The sophomore class is loaded for Central with Eden Shelhamer, Eleanor Hahn, Sydney Miller, McKenna Rimel and Miah Bowman leading the way.
Defense will be the focus for the Falcons and what they rely on to win games this season but if the offense comes along, this team could see postseason success.
"I think we have a well-rounded team this season," Central seventh-year coach Kim Dellinger said. "Each player has the ability to contribute positively in each game. Each player seems to know there assignment and the work they need to put in to achieve their goals. I’m looking forward to the season."
Clarke County
There's quite a bit of talent lost from a year ago, including standout forward Madison Toone (36 goals, 10 assists), but that hasn't changed the expectation.
All in all, the Eagles lost 52 total goals and 35 assists from a record-breaking offense from a year ago, but fourth-year coach Jon Cousins remains optimistic.
Senior midfielder Maya Marasco (six goals, 11 assists), sophomore midfielder Campbell Neiman (five goals, 10 assists), senior forward Rebecca Camacho-Bruno (six goals, eight assists), junior forward Ella O'Donnell (nine goals, five assists) and goalkeeper Emma Rogers (seven shutouts) highlight the returners.
Among the key newcomers for Clarke this season are junior defender Bailey Maya and a pair of sophomore forwards in Olivia Morise and Kelsey Elrod.
"We lost some key players, especially on offense," Cousin said. "Although it will be a tremendous challenge, our expectations are to repeat as state champions."
East Rockingham
With a large number of returners and a focus on building a positive culture focused around the team aspect of the game, East Rockingham is optimistic.
The Eagles struggled a year ago, winning just two games, but fourth-year coach Ty Reed has enjoyed what he's seen from his squad so far this season.
Among the key returners for East Rock are Olivia Simpkins, Breanna Coleman, Rylan Criscione, Nicole Landes, Olivia Rhodes and Kate Simpkins.
Senior Celeste Bonduelle is a senior from France that is a key newcomers.
"We are focused on being competitive in every game we play this season," Reed said. "We hope to progress as players and a program as the season progresses."
Luray
With one of the area's best players, Luray will certainly be a postseason threat.
The Bulldogs were runner-up in the league a year ago and senior attacker Emilee Weakley has already been on a scoring terror on the pitch so far this season.
Amber Tharpe, Mercedes Guzy, Lele Warrick, Eris Parlett and Teagan Blow headline the rest of the senior class for a Luray team that's unbeaten so far.
There are three freshmen on the roster while the rest of the team is balanced.
With one of the top talents locally, the Bulldogs are aiming for a special year.
Madison County
There isn't much experience, but Madison County still has a talented roster.
The Mountaineers return just four seniors and have a roster that features a loaded sophomore class and a talented freshman in Michelle Thompson.
Livia Miller, Jacqueline Haines, Brianna Furr and Megan Mallory make up the four-player senior class for a Madison team that was 5-5 a season ago.
With some key experience and promising newcomers, the Mountaineers could build off last year and climb their way toward the top of the league standings.
Mountain View
Mountain View flew under the radar last season, but shouldn't this year.
The Generals, who lose just two games a year ago, are loaded with experience.
Ayvah Wolverton, Maddison Hoover, Kezia Despirito and Madison Wright make up a four-player senior class while Annika Dellinger is a standout junior attacker.
After finishing 9-2 a year ago, Mountain View is a legitimate threat in Region 2B.
Page County
After a winless season a year ago, there's reason to believe for Page County.
Montana Foltz returns in goal for the Panthers after a solid season a year ago while sophomore defender Tressa Good is a promising young player for Page.
Among the key newcomers is freshman Emma Babb, who has potential to be one of the area's top players, along with sophomore defender Julia Williams.
Third-year coach Michael Clark says the team isn't focused on wins and losses quite yet, but just simply wants to see improvement across the board.
"There's a lot of heart and desire to improve this year," Clark said. "I'm hopeful for this season, and for the future with our new JV girls soccer team.
Strasburg
With a solid defense and good team speed, Strasburg is aiming for improvement.
The Rams, in their second season under coach Matthew Zimmerman, were a middle-of-the-road team a year ago but have a solid assortment of talent.
Among the key returners for Strasburg are seniors Morgan Mrizek (20 goals, three assists) and goalkeeper Kenley Smith, juniors Hannah Kepler (two goals, two assists) and Gabby Fox and sophomore Lily Bowman (four goals, one assist).
Senior Nyla Sperry, a standout point guard for SHS girls basketball team, along with a pair of freshmen in Audrey Kepler and Kaliyah Brooks are key newcomers.
"We are excited about our solid group of returners, and a couple of new faces on our team this season," Zimmerman said. "We will look to continue to develop a strong defense, and utilize our speed in the counterattack. Our team made big leaps last season, with a lot of players playing varsity for the first time. We hope that gained experience will translate into a strong season for us"
