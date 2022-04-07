With one of the league's most talented players and a deep postseason run a year ago to build from, East Rockingham is poised for another strong season.
The Eagles advanced to the Virginia High School League Class 2 girls tennis state tournament a year ago as a team, falling to Poquoson in the semifinal round.
And this year, several key pieces are back for East Rockingham as it looks to continue a trend it's developed in recent years as a strong, consistent program.
But Page County has a solid squad returning, too, and gave the Eagles quite a battle late in the year last season while Mountain View, Clarke County and Strasburg have improved and Central is coming back to the Bull Run this year after a solid season in the Northwestern District as a Class 3 program.
Overall, the league should be competitive with just six teams as a trip to the state tournament is not out of the question for any squad that may get hot.
As the season gets going, here's a look at all six Bull Run District teams:
Central
In its return to the district, Central could be a sleeper pick to win it.
The Falcons return four key seniors in Erika Hutton, Lydia Scibelli, Hannah Borden and Grace May from a team that finished 7-3 a season ago.
Among the key newcomers for Central is freshman Mallory Hutton.
"This season is going to be a marathon and not a sprint," Falcons sixth-year coach Matt Smith said. "We are training and preparing for the long run."
Clarke County
After a two-win campaign a year ago, Clarke County has already surpassed that.
The Eagles, who have won three matches already this season, have a talented senior class that features Victoria Heflin, Sydney McInturff, Claire Snyder, Ryleigh Webster and Kyli Whitacre while Sarah Boudreau, Anna Gonzalez Santander and Kendra Mickle make up the juniors on the roster this season.
Kaylynn Chapman-Browne, Delaney Collins, Makenna Scala, Mary Simmons and Harper Summers are sophomores for CCHS while Ava DeGeorge, Lillian Hayton and Catherine Macoy are a trio of freshmen on the varsity roster.
Clarke has already shown that it is much improved from a year ago and should have a chance to compete with anyone in a district that looks very competitive.
East Rockingham
After a historic season a year ago that saw the team finish 12-1 with its lone loss in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals, East Rockingham is looking for more.
The Eagles return one of the area's top overall players in senior Jamison Meadows while sophomore Ellen Waag is another key returner for ERHS.
Other members of the East Rock roster include seniors Molly Dibb and Abby Thompson, junior Dannia Gomez and freshmen Loren Dinkel and Kara Snow.
With Meadows leading the way, a return trip to states is on the Eagles' mind.
Mountain View
With a majority of its roster returning, Mountain View has high expectations.
The Generals, led by Charlotte Miller, Mya Councill and Ava Pittington are looking to improve off a .500 campaign a year ago that ended in the district semifinals.
Claire Shirkey, a senior, is back after not playing since middle school while Amelia Hess, Rosa Martin Fonseca, Carly Thomas and Charlotte Weaver make up the rest of the Mountain View roster that is one of the best in the league.
"Our team is very balanced this season," Generals third-year coach Isaac Brunk said. "There isn't a lot of drop off from the No. 1 to No. 6 positions. I'm excited to see the girls push each other in practice and keep improving."
Page County
After a promising season a year ago, Summer Knight leads the way for Page County this season as it looks to build on positive momentum from 2021.
Knight, a senior, will be the top seed for the Panthers after the loss of Grace Knighton and Taylor Jenkins while Faith Seal, Kelsey Smith, Emma Seller and Steviane Ellinger are also key returners moving up the ladder for Page.
Junior Eleanor Benson is the lone newcomer on the roster for the Panthers.
"We have a lot of girls who have moved up more than one seed this year and will be taking on better competition for their first time," Page first-year coach Shane Phillips said. "So we are just looking forward to competing [in a normal year]."
Strasburg
Strasburg is in a bit of a rebuild, but has reason to be excited about the future.
Rachel Sager and Emily Valasco are two juniors that will return this season for the Rams and worked well together a year ago at the No. 2 doubles spot.
Raea Crabill, meanwhile, is a junior but a newcomer that is the No. 1 seed for Strasburg and will pair with fellow junior Olivia Hodges for the top doubles team while Isabelle Ruwe Tharpe is a freshman that has a bright future.
"[It's a] fantastic group of girls that are dedicated, hardworking and encouraging to each other as they prepare for competition," SHS coach Deanna Dillman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.