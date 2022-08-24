Fresh off a run to last year's Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament, the Mountain View golf team has reason to believe another trip could be in store.
But the Generals are far from the only quality golf program in the Bull Run District.
Madison County has a couple of top individuals in the league while East Rockingham relies on a pair of standout brothers to continue improving.
Central and Clarke County have been steady and Page County, Luray and Strasburg are among the programs that are on the rise.
Individually, there are a number of big names to watch out for, ranging from Mountain View's Andrew Wymer to Madison's Cai Clark and East Rockingham's Chase Clem.
So far, the matches around the league have been competitive and although the Generals appear to be the favorite, several teams have postseason potential.
As the season gets in full swing, here's a look at most of the league:
Central
Led by senior Will Gochenour, expectations are high for the Falcons.
Gochenour was an All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B selection a year ago and will once again compete for an individual league title again this season.
Early on this year, the senior has certainly been impressive with a couple of medalist performances and some key leadership for a team that is otherwise fairly young.
Zachary Cooper and Ethan Hoover are the only other seniors on the Central roster.
Although the team didn't lose much from last year's squad, there is a promising newcomer that fourth-year coach Dustin Thomas is excited about bringing on with junior Brody Beaune quickly emerging as another top score for the Falcons.
With Gochenour leading the way, Thomas has a state tournament trip on the mind.
"This team is like family — all returners that want to see everyone succeed," Thomas said.
Clarke County
Clarke County is faced with the task of replacing several big names this season.
The Eagles lost Shaine Wallace, Ele Smalley and Owen Swisher off a team that qualified for the Region 2B tournament a year ago, but do have some key returners.
Seniors Thomas Dalton, Tyler Chinn and Ben Fulmer, juniors Hunter Breece and Joseph Ziercher and sophomore Devin Simmons-McDonald all are back for Clarke.
Most of the roster this season for the Eagles is underclassmen, but head coach Phil Facemire has been impressed with how much they've improved already.
Facemire has said he hopes his team can get back to the regional tournament again this season, but knows it will be be a tall task with such a young squad this year.
"The returning players have each improved over the summer and have taken on the responsibility of helping and encouraging the new potential team members during the tryout events," Facemire said. "I expect that the team will continue their positive support of each other, their commitment to sportsmanship and hone their playing."
East Rockingham
Last year, East Rockingham didn't have enough players to qualify for a team score.
With the roster growing to five players this season, that situation has changed.
Led by senior Chase Clem, who is coming off a trip to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament as an individual, the Eagles are hoping to make some noise.
Clem finished 19th at the state meet and has an improving roster around him.
Freshman Camden Clem, the younger brother of Chase, is a key newcomer for the Eagles and is a rising star on the local golf scene with impressive scores early on this year.
Junior Cannon Good and sophomore Will Eppard are a pair of newcomers stepping up as well for East Rockingham while senior Isaac Kriel is another returner.
The Eagles have their sights set on qualifying for the Region 2B tournament.
"This group of young men iseager to get better," East Rockingham second-year coach Jason Crawford said. "I see their improvement at every practice. Some of the new members of the team have started playing early mornings on days that we have practice and they will practice on their own. I am anxious to see this team’s success."
Luray
The Luray golf team continues to grow under fourth-year coach Gwen Burley.
The Bulldogs have already put up some impressive performances early on this season and have a roster that has expanded every year since Burley took over.
Austin Lam, a junior, is the top returner for Luray and has consistently been the team's lowest scorer throughout the early portion of the season.
Hunter Kibler, a junior, and standout freshman Blake Turner are also among key names for the Bulldogs while junior Bradley Turner has improved as well.
Among the key newcomers is William Bailey Graybeal, a senior that has previous experience on the course and is a multi-sport athlete that has cracked the top four.
Prior to Burley's arrival, there were times when the Luray golf program struggled.
And although it has taken time, the Bulldogs now seem headed in the right direction.
"It is exciting to see this many student-athletes join the Luray Bulldogs golf team" Burley said. "[We've got] a good mixture of veteran players, new players with golf experience and brand new student-athletes to the sport.
Madison County
The biggest competition to Mountain View in the district may be Madison County.
The Mountaineers are a young team, but still bring back plenty of big-time talent.
Among the most impressive players back on the course this season for Madison is junior Cai Clark, who was a first-team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District player a year ago and actually won the league's district tournament individual championship.
Colton Haney, a senior, is also back for the Mountaineers while junior Beau Crouthamel, sophomore Sean Rupard and freshman Gage Shifflett are among the many key newcomers expected to make an immediate impact this season.
Madison is looking to replace a talented senior class from a year ago that included Jackson Taylor, Dean Breeden, Tucker Brockman, Jake Jarrell and James Tanner.
Ultimately, the Mountaineers are expected to contend for a district title this year.
"I have a relatively young team with guys who have great attitudes, want to get better and work hard to achieve their goals," Madison County sixth-year head coach Brian Rhem said. "They're all outstanding young men who excel in and out of the classroom. That's really all a coach can ask for."
Mountain View
Led by one of the area's best players, Mountain View is the favorite to win again.
Andrew Wymer, a senior, is back after earning first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B honors a year ago and guiding the team to a district championship.
Also returning for the Generals is senior Joey McNamara, a multi-sport standout that really stepped up his game a year ago and earned second-team all-region honors.
Stuart Pirtle, known for his hurdling ability in indoor and outdoor track and field, is a newcomer to watch out for on the course this season as a junior for Mountain View.
Last season, the Generals finished as runner-up in Region 2B and advanced to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament — something they now call a learning experience.
With a talented roster still intact, Mountain View has its sights set on doing so again.
"I am very excited about this group," Mountain View fourth-year coach Brady Kibler said. "We have key returners and a few talented newcomers. With the experience and leadership from our seniors, I feel that we can have a successful 2022 season."
Page County
With just two golfers on its roster, Page County is simply focused on improvement.
E.J. Wyant, the longtime girls basketball coach for the Panthers, takes over the golf program and is set on helping the program grow after several down seasons.
After having just one golfer on the team a year ago, that number has grown to two.
Freshmen Logan Foster and Ava Keyser are the lone players on the Page roster this season, but Wyant said he's been happy with how they've approached the sport.
Early on, the focus has been on being tough mentally and they've both shown growth.
As the season progresses, Wyant expects both players to see better results.
"I am looking forward to watching Logan and Ava grow this year by valuing routine, being consistent and having a positive attitude," Wyant said.
Strasburg
With just one returner, it may be a rebuilding year for Strasburg this season.
The lone golfer back on the course for the Rams is junior Tinleigh Rusher, who has been in the program for three years and will serve as the team's top player.
Sophomore Landon Gheen is a newcomer to watch for in his first season with the sport while freshmen Ella Mochoruk, Lily Riffle, Thomas Steiringer and Braden Whitacre make up the rest of the six-player roster for Strasburg this year.
Luke Mason is gone to graduation for the Rams, which could be a big loss after the former standout served as the No. 1 player a year ago and was an All-Region 2B selection.
"This season will be one for our team to work to improve and hopefully be more ready to be competitive next season," Strasburg fifth-year coach Joel Morgan said. "The kids are working hard and doing the right things to improve. In time, they will see their scores be more competitive."
