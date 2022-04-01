It's easy to forget just how dominant Page County was in area softball last year.
The Panthers cruised through their Bull Run District schedule, never losing throughout the regular season and looked primed to make a run at another state title.
In any normal year, Page would have had that chance. But when the Panthers ran into Buffalo Gap and its standout pitcher, Kate Alger, in the Region 2B championship game, they ran into an ace in the circle that was on a new level.
That, ultimately, ended their chance with each region only sending one team to the state tournament in 2021 under the Virginia High School League's adjusted COVID-19 guidelines.
The result was a 2-0 loss and although it was surely not the way Page wanted its season to end, it didn't take away from another remarkable year they had.
That's tended to be the case for the Panthers under most of coach Alan Knights' tenure with the program as the veteran coach has built a program that's been a steady and reliable force on the state level and one of the area's most consistent squads.
Page will replace several key pieces, including a pair of current Division I players in Maddie Gordon (Penn State) and Taylor Hankins (James Madison), but Knight and his squad appear to be the favorite on paper to compete for the district title — and possibly more — again in 2022.
Early indications are Clarke County, which finished second in the league a year ago, is ready make a run as well while East Rockingham, despite early struggles, is a team that has the talent to put it together and make a strong case as well.
The league has been dominated by the Panthers, much like in baseball, for the past several seasons but there are several teams ready to dethrone them.
As the season gets going, here's a look at the eight Bull Run District softball teams:
Central
Plenty of senior leadership combined with one of the area's best players gives Central first-year coach Timmy Wakeman plenty of reason to believe this year.
Trynda Mantz, a junior pitcher/infielder, has been electric to start this season both in the circle and at the plate as a do-it-all stat leader for the Falcons.
Seniors Kendra Boyce, Alexis Clark, Hailey Clark, Ella Toothman and Bailey Spiggle also return to provide leadership and all batted over .275 a year ago.
Among the key newcomers are freshmen Kristen Hockman, Keriana Stottlemyer, and Serenity Burnshire, all of whom will play vital roles for Central this year.
The combination of experience, talented newcomers and a special talent in Mantz gives the Falcons reason to believe they can contend for a district title.
"They will compete on every pitch," Wakeman said. "That's our culture."
Clarke County
The team that was closest to taking down Page County a year ago in the league standings was Clarke County and it may be that way again this season.
The Eagles lose just two players from a year ago and bring back talent in seniors Abby Peace, Kacie Turner, Ellie Taylor, Haley Farmer and Bella Stem, juniors Campbell Paskel and Madison Edwards and sophomore Anna Hornabaker.
Sophomore Kendyl Lambert and freshmen Courtney Paskel and Devin Simmons-McDonald are the lone newcomers for a team that's unbeaten thus far.
With a tough non-district slate that includes James Wood and Sherando to prepare them, Clarke coach Darren Lambert said his team will be ready.
"My expectations are always to compete at a high level and play fundamental softball," Lambert said. "I feel with the players we return and their experience, we should be able to do so on a nightly basis. We play a very tough schedule this year with James Wood and Sherando on our non-district schedule and the Bull Run will be one of the toughest districts in the state. Our girls will be ready."
East Rockingham
East Rockingham caught fire at the end of the regular season a year ago and returns enough talent this year to have belief that it can have a special year.
Shortstop Bethany Martz (.364 avg., two homers, eight RBIs) is the only loss from an Eagles team that finished above .500 a year ago and ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak as junior catcher Emma Cude (.500 avg., two home runs, 12 RBIs) headlines a big number of returners.
Madison Arbaugh (.476 avg. at plate, 7-5 record in circle, 58 strikeouts) is another key returner while Bria Berriochoa, a junior, returns at shortstop after suffering an injury a year ago.
Sarah Smith, Emily Eppard and Megan Holland are the only three seniors on an ERHS roster that's loaded with potential.
After finishing strong a year ago and falling to eventual Region 2B champion Buffalo Gap in the semifinals, the Eagles hope to build off that this season.
"Experience should be key to making a run," ERHS coach Ronnie Dovel said.
Madison County
Under coach John Henkins, the Mountaineers are desperate for a turnaround.
Madison County has been one of the area's top softball programs in recent years, but struggled last season with a 4-8 record in the condensed COVID season.
Now, with a roster that features no freshmen and plenty of upperclassmen with experience, the Mountaineers hope to make a steady push back to the top.
The seniors for Madison County this season are Skylar Carver, Dallis Miles, Madison Gore, Raelyn Soulsby and Kylie Jenkins.
Mountain View
In her first year as coach at Mountain View, Kate Kersey knows it will take time.
The Generals ended their season with a 32-0 loss to Page County a year ago and Kersey said that "lit a fire" under the team to get things back on track this year.
Alicia Bare and Amy Hedrick, two seniors, headline the returners for the Generals along with Emma Saeler, Reice Hedrick, Debra Moffit and Virginia McDonald.
Sophomore Lacey Stroop is a promising newcomer along with Bree Franklin, Erin Hirsh, Kaitlyn Sullivan and Maison Stanely, who are all freshmen players.
Focusing on the fundamentals has been key for Kersey and her staff and while they're not looking back on past results, it's fueled them for the future.
"We're building something here," Kersey said. "From preseason, we told the team that they are paving the way for the future of softball at [Mountain View]. Each is pivotal in getting the program where we want it to be. These ladies may not see the fruits of their labor this season, or next, but they embraced the responsibility head-on, and are leading with an unflinching heart."
Page County
In his 39th season coach Page County, Alan Knight is one of the area's greats.
And with Knight's resume, there's no reason to believe his Panthers squad won't have a legitimate chance at making a deep postseason run again this season.
Key returners for Page include catcher Kirsten Hensley (.471 avg, two home runs, 13 RBIs), outfielder Taylor Umberger (.413 avg.), second baseman Marissa Monger (.359 avg., five doubles, 13 RBIs), first baseman Jocelyne Rinker (.357 avg., eight RBIs) and sophomore Bailee Gaskins (.357 avg., eight RBIs).
The Panthers obviously lost quite a bit with Gordon and Hankins, along with Morgan Lucas (.500 avg, six home runs, 18 RBIs) and Tana Merica now gone to graduation, but there are some promising newcomers on the squad as well.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what these young ladies can accomplish," Knight said. "We are working hard and improving every day."
Rappahannock County
Rappahannock County was a middle-of-the-pack team a year ago, but has an experienced roster that could be ready to take a step forward this season.
The Panthers are loaded with seniors for 2022 in Tori Atkins, Kamryn Brown, Sarabeth Ellis, Kayleigh Hudson, Mirandah Jenkins, Krystonna Tuel and Heather Williams and also have a trio of juniors on the roster this season.
Freshman Claire Keyser is a new face to watch for Rappahannock while sophomores Emily Jenkins and Isabella Knighting are the other underclassmen.
With so many seasoned players on the roster, the Panthers certainly have the ability to make some noise.
Strasburg
With one of the youngest rosters in the league, Strasburg is in a bit of a rebuild.
But veteran coach Suzanne Mathias-Carter is optimistic about the four freshmen joining her roster and there are several key returners from a year ago.
Among the experienced players are pitcher Kiersten Wiseley (2.00 ERA), infielder Rebekah Moxley (.250 avg.), senior infielder Sidney Duckworth (.241 avg.) and junior catcher Sophia Reynolds (.211 avg.).
Despite just four wins a year ago, Mathias-Carter said she expects her team to be competitive this season and possibly surprise some folks in league play.
"Take each day, practice and game one at a time," Mathias-Carter said.
