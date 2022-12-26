Last year finished as a banner season for Bull Run District wrestling teams.
To start, there were certainly plenty of individual highlights with wrestlers from across the league impressing consistently throughout the year and making deep postseason runs.
But even when it comes to team success, there was no district in the area more impressive.
Strasburg brought home the Virginia High School League Class 2 state title in dominant fashion while Central posed quite a big challenge itself with several individual winners.
Add in a talented Clarke County squad and some bright individuals from other teams throughout the league, and it was a special year all around for wrestlers in the Bull Run.
This year, that could be the case again with an abundance of talent returning to the mat.
Strasburg and Central are both loaded again and several other teams bring back a solid assortment of talent.
As we come out of the holiday break, here’s a look at some of the league’s area teams:
Central
In his third season as the Central head coach, Dustin Thomas is ecstatic about his squad.
The Falcons did not graduate a single starter from a team that had over seven state qualifiers a year ago and had significant success at the state level last season.
With so many key pieces returning, Thomas is optimistic about Central’s outlook.
Among the key returners are seniors Isaac Dodd (138), who won a Class 2 state title last year, along with Odane Dodd (175), Xade Neff, Camden Reedy and Ryan Mickelwait.
Other wrestlers back are juniors Corey Chapman (120), Nathan Lopez (215) and Tyler Forbes, who all had big seasons a year ago and qualified for the VHSL Class 2 state tourney.
There are a trio of freshmen stepping up for the Falcons, too, with Austin Hosaflook (106), Daniel Freakly (126) and Dean Schlich (132) all impressing in the early portion this season.
“We have a team bigger and hungrier than ever before,” Thomas said. “With experience and fresh faces, the feeling in the room is to be great every single day when you step on the mat. This is an individual sport, but we are only going to grow as a program as a team, not as individuals. Our goal is to have success and make a name for ourselves in [Class 2].”
Clarke County
Last season, Clarke County impressed by finishing fifth at the VHSL Class 2 state meet.
But with several key losses from a year ago, including a pair of state runner-ups, veteran CCHS head coach Jon VanSice has warned that this year could be a bit of a rebuild.
There are key pieces back on the mat for the Eagles, though, including senior Cannon Long (150/157), junior Wyatt Stembarger (132) and sophomores Blake Jacobson (144/150) and Kolton Vincent (120), who both captured Region 2B championships a season ago.
Camden McCarty, meanwhile, is an impressive freshman at 165 for Clarke this season.
“With many holes to fill coming off a fifth-place state finish, the regular season will be a rebuilding process,” VanSice said. “Hopefully by season's end, our newcomers will be prepared for the district and region competition.”
East Rockingham
East Rockingham is another program with improving depth, but also has plenty of talent.
Among the most impressive wrestlers returning to the mat this season for the Eagles and head coach David Kisling are sophomores Kristian Hearn and Timothy Kartyshev.
Both of those wrestlers reached the VHSL Class 2 state tournament a year ago and will lead the way for a young roster that features just one senior in 165-pounder Dylan Hensley.
Under Kisling, the Eagles have consistently performed well despite lower numbers overall.
But with improving depth and impressive talent, East Rock could find even more success.
Mountain View
The Mountain View program is on the rise after previous seasons with low numbers.
The Generals, who are currently being coached by Brady Kibler until head coach Greg Kleinshmith returns, have doubled the number of wrestlers on their roster this season.
Leading the way for Mountain View this year will be a trio of talented seniors that reached states last year in Jesse Lemon (138), Braxton Biller (160) and Hunter Rinker (220).
Although the Generals may have to forfeit three weight classes still due to a lack of numbers, the growth on the roster has the coaches excited about the future of the team.
“We have three solid seniors that have experienced some postseason success in the past,” Kibler said. “We are going to use their leadership and experiences to help model what it takes to be successful in this sport.”
Page County
Under first-year head coach Greg Martin, the Panthers are showing improvement.
Page returns some key players this year, including Jordon Hedrick in the 215-pound weight class and Nick Moore and Will Ramos, who both had solid seasons a year ago.
Although the team will have to replace key wrestlers such as Aiden Painter, Hagen Bradley and Andrew Martin, there’s plenty of key newcomers that are impressing early on.
Some of the names to watch include freshman Michael Shifflett, who is a name to watch for reaching the VHSL Class 2 state tourney, along with sophomore Mason Bennett.
“This team may be young, but they wrestle hard,” Martin said. “They wrestle with passion, and what they lack in experience, they make up for in heart and determination.”
Strasburg
Fresh off winning the VHSL Class 2 state title a year ago, Strasburg is aiming for a repeat.
The Rams have to replace a key piece in third-place 126-pounder Anakin Burks from a season ago, but return a majority of its roster that is among the deepest in the area.
Among those returners that are expected to continue to have big seasons for Strasburg are Peyton Dean (113), Jadon Shanholtz (120), Heath Burks (126), Lucas Martinez (132), Ethan Asher (138), Zach Bracken, David Burks (150), Braden Stern (165), Chuck Fake (215) and Colby Shaw (285). In that group alone, there are four previous individual state champions.
Hutson Conrad, a freshman 190-pounder, is also expected to have a big season for SHS.
“Our team is looking strong, with the majority returning after only losing one senior,” Strasburg fourth-year head coach Daniel Reynolds said. “If we can continue to work hard and stay healthy, I believe that we’ve got a great chance to build on our success from last season and the team is very excited to see what we can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.