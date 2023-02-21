Bulldogs Adjusted Well To Life Without Weakley

LURAY — The area’s top team heard those whispers around town.
Luray has recently built itself into one of the top programs at the Class 2 level, capturing a Virginia High School League state championship in 2021 and finishing as the state runner-up in 2020 and 2022 to complete a remarkable three-year run.
But gone is the program’s all-time leading scorer Emilee Weakley, who is now a star freshman at Frostburg State that recently scored 47 points in a game, leading Division II in scoring average per game, and appeared on SportsCenter Top 10 this week.
So, naturally, spectators wondered where the Bulldogs would find production. And more importantly, who would help guide the team when faced with adversity?
“Everybody thinks we aren’t going to go anywhere, but it’s spread out,” said Luray senior post player Lindsay Bly, a four-year varsity player for the program. “We are all capable of scoring, and other players are forced to step up. That’s been a good thing.”
The Bulldogs certainly haven’t been the force this year that they were in recent seasons, barreling through the Bull Run District and Region 2B each year with ease.
But as last week’s run as the No. 5 seed to the district championship proved, Luray still has a winning pedigree and the type of culture built for postseason basketball.
“We had a really, really good offseason, which we stress all the time,” Bulldogs head coach Joe Lucas said earlier this season. “It’s a good mixture of youth and experience, and we still have girls who have experience and have won a state championship and those things. … They’ve been really good at pushing us forward, and pulling us along.”
Those experienced pieces include Bly, senior standout Jaidyn McClung, and junior guard Emily Donovan, all three taking turns putting up big games for Luray.
As the Bulldogs entered the postseason, the players knew what had to change.
“It’s really important,” Donovan said. “Emilee was amazing, and she’ll always be amazing in Luray history. Now that she’s gone, we need to show people we can still win. A lot of people thing we aren’t good, so it’s really important to work together and win.”
McClung was the only multi-year starter returning, and as a first-team All-Bull Run District selection, her versatile skill set makes her a matchup nightmare.
Known for hitting big shots and dominating the boards in previous playoff runs, McClung said the team needs that from multiple players to be successful.
“For the most, it’s gone smoothly,” McClung said. “It takes like three players to do what she can do, but we’re a good all-around basketball team. We took a big hit losing her because she’s amazing, but we’re picking up the slack collectively as a team.”
The whispers around Luray were premature for a program that brought its first-ever state title home and is well-respected around the entire state.
But much like their approach to replacing Weakley, a collective effort from the Bulldogs has helped them prove those whisperers wrong and provided hope for more success.
“It’s not one person,” Lucas said. “We’ve talked about the fact that no one else is going to be here. It’s a sum of the parts, where we have four, five, six girls contributing. It’s a different style of play, for sure. We’re relying on moving the ball, getting shots for each other. We have to adjust our play a little, but we still have some girls who are capable.”
