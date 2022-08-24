LURAY — With the way the 2021 season ended for Luray, it would have been easy for it to carryover into a lackluster offseason and perhaps into the start of this year.
But that's not how the Bulldogs operate under seventh-year coach Nolan Jeffries.
Despite dropping five straight to close the year, which came after a perfect 4-0 start to the season, Luray took the opportunity to hit reset and get reenergized.
The result has been a strong start to preseason camp for the Bulldogs and a belief around the locker room and on the coaching staff that this team is back on track.
“It started off really well," Jeffries said. "Overall, we’ve had good attitudes and great effort and the kids have been putting in work.”
Under Jeffries, Luray has built itself into a consistent playoff team and developed a reputation as one of the most physical squads in the entire Shenandoah Valley.
But last season, after a strong start, the team was shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Once they returned, the Bulldogs never regained their top form again.
Ultimately, Luray did reach the playoffs but fell in a lopsided first-round loss to Stuarts Draft. Now, the team is hitting reset and getting back to its winning ways.
"We'll bring physicality on both sides of the ball this year," Jeffries said.
Among biggest returners for the Bulldogs and the entire area is senior running back/linebacker Brady Jenkins, who amassed 1,091 yards rushing and eight touchdowns a year ago and also racked up 60 tackles on the defensive side.
Kenny Frye, another senior running back/defensive end, returns after finishing with 553 yards and eight scored along with 48.5 tackles on defense in 2021.
Other key returners for Luray include a pair of senior two-way linemen in Alex Heglar and Robin Hernandez, along with junior quarterback Ryder Liscomb.
Sophomore Jacob Choat, Jae Frye and Timmy McClung are all newcomers expected to make an impact for the Bulldogs along with freshman fullback Cason Bryant.
Despite a somewhat down season a year ago, the Bulldogs want to compete for a Bull Run District and Region 2B title. In their eyes, a deep playoff run is possible.
And that will start on Friday with a long trip to Ashburn to face Rock Ridge.
Luray will host Buffalo Gap the following week and also plays Skyline this year along with Stuarts Draft at home in late September for a non-district battle.
The Bull Run District is, once again, loaded with quality teams and the league appears wide open this season. That's enough to give the Bulldogs some belief.
“There’s no distractions this year," Luray senior defensive back Alex Runyan said. "We’re all about football. All of us are obsessed with football. We live it every single day. We keep each other straight. All we care about is this football team.”
